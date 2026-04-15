Laufey Fortnite Skin Revealed: Release Date, Price, and Music Pass Cosmetics

The Laufey Fortnite skin has finally been revealed after weeks of leaks and rumors. The Grammy-winning artist has also been confirmed to be the next Fortnite Festival artist. Here is when the Laufey Fortnite crossover goes live in every region and what her cosmetic looks like.

Laufey Fortnite Skin Revealed (First Look at Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games revealed the Laufey Fortnite skin in a new animated trailer that they released on social media. In the short video, we get a preview of what the Icelandic singer’s cosmetic outfits will look like in the battle royale.

Videos by VICE

The Laufey Fortnite collab will feature two skins. One will be sold in the Item Shop, while the alternate style will be unlockable in the new Fortnite Music Pass. More importantly though, Epic Games followed up the reveal by releasing in-game images of the Laufey Fortnite skins.

Here are two HD images of the Laufey skins to give you a better idea of what they will look like:

Lover Girl Laufey (Item Shop Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

White Dress Laufey (Fortnite Music Pass)

Screenshot: Epic Games

When is Laufey coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Laufey Fortnite Skin release date is Thursday April 16, 2026. The new collab will actually launch at the same time as Fortnite Showdown Act II. So unlike most cosmetics, the Laufey skins will be added to the game early in the morning at around 4am PT / 7am ET instead of the usually late-afternoon item shop refresh times.

For your convenience, here is when the Laufey Fortnite skins will be released in every major region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM April 16 North America (ET) 7:00 AM April 16 Canada (ET) 7:00 AM April 16 United Kingdom (GMT) 11:00 AM April 16 Europe (CET) 12:00 PM April 16 Japan (JST) 8:00 PM April 16 Brazil (BRT) 8:00 AM April 16 Australia (AEDT) 9:00 PM April 16 New Zealand (NZDT) 11:00 PM April 16

Although it should be stated that the launch times are an estimate. Fortnite should go down for server maintenance starting at 1am PT. However, the skins could go live anywhere between 3am or even 5am PT. Basically, it depends on server maintenance and whether Epic Games has any issues with applying the update.

Laufey Fortnite Skin Price and Music Pass Rewards Explained

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Laufey Fortnite skins will be sold in two different bundles. In the item shop, the first Laufey cosmetic will likely cost around 1,800 V-Bucks as a standalone outfit. However, the alternate style cosmetic will have to be obtained through the Fortnite Music Pass, which usually costs 1,400 V-Bucks, or is free with a Fortnite Crew subscription.

Here are the Laufey cosmetic items and their potential pricing:

Lover Girl Laufey (Skin) : 1,800 V-Bucks

: 1,800 V-Bucks Laufey (Bundle) : 3,800 V-Bucks Mei Mei The Bunny (Back Bling): 800 V-Bucks Contrail : 500 V-Bucks “ Lover Girl ” (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks “Tough Luck ” (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks Weapon Wrap : 500 V-Bucks White Guitar (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

: 3,800 V-Bucks White Dress Laufey (Fortnite Music Pass) : 1,400 V-Bucks “Madwoman” (Jam Track)

: 1,400 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Of course these prices are speculation as Epic doesn’t confirm pricing before cosmetics are added to the game. However, based on the recent , these are a pretty safe bet. The Laufey collab will also likely include a back bling, pickaxe and music instrument items.