Freddie Gibbs Issues 5-Word Message on Aaron Rodgers Joining the Steelers—and It Doesn’t Bode Well for Mike Tomlin

The news of Aaron Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers has sparked a lot of conversation, and even Freddie Gibbs has some thoughts about the move.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Gibbs shared a brief but concise opinion on the news, surmising that this might mean head coach Mike Tomlin is in his “last year” with the team.

This Mike Tomlin last year. https://t.co/bTitTMkg86 — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) June 5, 2025

The news has certainly garnered a lot of conversation, and even drew attention to some comments Rodgers made back in 2012 about Tomlin and the Steelers.

“I’ve been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years, and I have loved my time with all of them,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “I have learned to speak the language really well… It’s a great blue-collar town. It’s got a lot of history, that city.”

He then showered praise on the coach, saying, “Mike Tomlin, been there forever… I have a ton of respect for Mike, I think he’s a fantastic coach, I love the way that he leads, I love the way that he talks after games, he also seems to keep things really even-keeled, and it looks like he’s somebody that the players love playing for.”

Gibbs is well-known for his acclaimed hip-hop career, but years ag,o he briefly played football at Ball State University, where he’d received a scholarship. He was eventually expelled from the university and joined the military. That didn’t last long either, as he was discharged after eight months for smoking pot.

For more than a decade, Gibbs has been a professional rapper, releasing a total of six studio albums over the past 12 years. His most recent album is You Only Die 1nce, which dropped in 2024.

Like Rodgers, he is not a stranger to public controversies, having openly beefed with multiple other rappers throughout the years.