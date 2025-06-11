Get Yourself a Free iPhone 16 Pro Max at Verizon—No Trade-in Required

You read that right. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is Apple’s best iPhone, not some old model that retailers are trying to get rid of. You have to sign up for a new line Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan, but in return you get a $1,200 phone for free.

the details

You can be either a new or existing customer; you just have to sign up for a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan. As you can guess by the name, it isn’t a budget plan. It starts at $65 per line, but at least it comes bundled with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN (with ads), so that takes some of the bite out of the sign-up price.

Here’s the fine print: While you may not need to trade in any other device, you do have to commit to a 36-month contract. And signing up for the deal and ditching the contract early won’t work out for you, since Verizon pays out the free iPhone in a number of credits per month.

Break the contract early and you’re on the hook for the remaining, unpaid-for portion of the phone. Yeah, I know. Contracts suck. Marketing among all the cellular providers have revolved around that messaging for over a decade now, in a sort of rebellion against their earlier selves when we were all locked into contracts in the Aughts.

Still, you’re getting a $1,200 device for free, and being Apple’s fastest, best phone currently for sale, it’s future proof for at least the next several years. Only the model with 256GB storage turns out free, but if you’d like the 512GB or 1TB version, you can claim the deal and just pay the difference yourself. That comes out to $5.55 or $11.11 per month, respectively.

You can grab yours in any one of the four available colors: Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium. Normally, I’m a black-device kind of guy, but that Desert Titanium is looking pretty sweet, isn’t it?