France reported on Monday that 31,000 tons of honey that gives men boners was seized by customs officials in 2024. This male sexual-enhancing honey that is sold as shots or little tubes claims it’s an all-natural solution to erectile dysfunction when it’s just commercially available honey filled with erectile dysfunction drugs.

This magical boner honey is sold under several brand names, like Black Horse or Bio Max — the kind of dumbass macho names that desperate aging men are attracted to. This is probably the same demographic that didn’t start wiping their assets with wet wipes until a brand called Dude Wipes came along. This is honey, but for men *guitar solo*.

These aphrodisiac honeys are often touted as being “all-natural” when they actually contain all the same run-of-the-mill erectile dysfunction active ingredients you’ll find in Viagra and Cialis, like sildenafil and tadalafil. Those medications require prescriptions in France.

The illegal shipments of honey come from a variety of countries, like Turkey, Tunisia, Thailand, and Malaysia. They typically arrive by freight or via smaller parcels through express mail. France’s largest seizure of this boner-generating honey happened in Marseille in November when authorities found 13 tons of the erection honey divided into 860,000 individual packets.

This unregulated boner nectar can cause serious side effects like kidney injuries, and convulsions. It can also make your brain swell as if it had suffered a traumatic injury. It’s enough to make you wonder, is a single boner worth turning your brain into a water balloon and your kidneys into mush?

Judging by the 31,000 tons of boner honey seized in 2024 the answer is yes. Man up and get a Cialis prescription from your doctor, you flaccid cowards.