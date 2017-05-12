Fried Cheese Curds Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the tomato sauce:

3 tablespoons|45 ml olive oil

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 pint|311 grams cherry tomatoes

½ cup|125 ml red wine

4 cups|1 liter tomato purée

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon chili flakes

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

for the cheese curds:

2 cups|300 grams all-purpose flour

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 cups|270 grams Italian breadcrumbs

2 pounds|900 grams cheese curds

canola oil, for frying

Directions

Make the tomato sauce: Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the salt, garlic powder, and tomatoes. Cook until broke down, about 6 minutes. Add the wine and allow to reduce by half, 5 minutes. Add in the tomato purée, oregano, chili flakes, and black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until thick, about 35 minutes. Keep warm. Fry the cheese curds: Place the flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Working with a few curds at a time, toss the curds in the flour, then in the eggs, and then in the breadcrumbs, taking care to insure the curds are completely breaded. Transfer the curds to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining cheese curds. Meanwhile, heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Working in batches, fry the cheese curds until golden, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cheese curds to a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Transfer the cheese curds to a serving platter and serve with some tomato sauce on the side for dipping.

