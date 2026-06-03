Next Big LEGO Game Should Be Based on This Franchise

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been a big hit and it’s obvious where TT Games should go for its next big LEGO game outing.

These New lego games are celebrations

Screenshot: TT Games

At the turn of the decade, LEGO game developer TT Games decided to scale back and slow things down after putting out annual licensed LEGO games every single year since 2005. This quantity-over-quality approach eventually led to suffering review scores and a reportedly burnt-out development team, and LEGO game fans began to feel tired of the same rehashed formula. TT Games’ new approach in the 2020s was to take more development time and really focus on one project at a time. In 2022, it put out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to critical praise, and just this year, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight released and is being called one of 2026’s very best new games.

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It’s become clear that these new LEGO games are treated as big celebrations of all things Star Wars and Batman. They each delve deeper into those worlds than any prior LEGO Star Wars or LEGO Batman game before, incorporating vast numbers of recognizable characters, fan-favorite vehicles, and major gameplay mechanics that are wholly unique to each one of those universes, like being able to grapple and glide around Gotham as LEGO Batman just like in Rocksteady’s Arkham games. These new games put the camera much closer to the characters than the near-isometric perspectives of past LEGO games, allowing the finer details and imperfections of the plastic LEGO models to shine.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga covers all nine Skywalker films, two of which hadn’t ever been covered in LEGO game form before in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Nearly every corner of the Star Wars universe was touched on in the game, as it offered fans 24 explorable planets from across the three film trilogies. Its start screen alone screams “celebration,” as all of Star Wars’ most important faces pose together, lightsabers and blasters drawn. As for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, its celebratory feel comes not just from its title but from the game’s Batcave, which feels more like a Batman museum with its large circular garage filled with famous Batmobiles and its unbelievably vast suit display areas that let players bask in all the iconic looks from across the Caped Crusader’s near-90-year comic book and movie history fans can think of.

Harry potter would be perfect for this new lego game formula

screenshot: TT Games

Of all the franchises that have received the LEGO game treatment since 2005, Harry Potter sticks out as the one that would fit this new era of LEGO games like a glove. LEGO Star Wars and LEGO Batman are by far the two most popular and beloved LEGO game franchises, but if there were a “big three,” many would agree that LEGO Harry Potter would be right up there with them. Considering the fact that it’s been 15 years since LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, it’s high time for the Boy Who Lived to make a huge LEGO game return.

Looking at how fleshed out and detailed The Skywalker Saga‘s 24 planets and Legacy of the Dark Knight‘s Gotham City feel, it’s easy to imagine TT Games bringing Hogwarts and its surrounding areas to life in the same way. The Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade in particular would be prime stomping grounds for fans to relive Potter’s story. Although 2023’s hit RPG Hogwarts Legacy already gave fans an open world Hogwarts experience, and in greater detail than a LEGO game ever could, it told a new story that preceded Potter’s time at the castle. Fans haven’t yet had the chance to relive the movies in that open world setting, and with this new celebratory style of LEGO games proving to be a big hit, it would be a match made in heaven.

A new LEgo Harry Potter game would be more similar to the skywalker saga

Screenshot: TT Games

If TT Games really were to make a LEGO Harry Potter game next, it would more likely follow The Skywalker Saga‘s footsteps and cover all eight of the Harry Potter films instead of Legacy of the Dark Knight‘s approach of creating an all-new story featuring small, recognizable moments from the films. This approach was likely taken with Legacy of the Dark Knight because the Batman movies are all split up into different trilogies and continuations. There’s the Adam West 1966 Batman, the Tim Burton films, the Christopher Nolan trilogy, 2022’s The Batman, and several DCEU appearances. They’re not all narratively connected like the Star Wars and Harry Potter film series are. Because of this, it’s easy to see a LEGO Harry Potter game get the Skywalker treatment, where it follows the narrative of the eight films in detail, with some smaller moments from the films unfolding in the open world within the halls of Hogwarts, the dark bramble of the Forbidden Forest, the cozy cobblestone streets of Hogsmeade, and other locations.

There are, of course, other big franchises that would make fine candidates for this new celebratory era of LEGO games, like Indiana Jones and The Lord of the Rings, both of which have prior LEGO game history. Perhaps TT Games has its sights set on a completely different franchise altogether for its next big game. Nevertheless, a new LEGO Harry Potter game with the same level of care and detail poured into it as The Skywalker Saga and Legacy of the Dark Knight would certainly be a dream come true for LEGO game fans and Harry Potter fans alike.