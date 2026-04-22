Hogwarts Legacy 2 Could Be Announced Soon – If a New Leak is to Be Believed

A new rumor claims that Hogwarts Legacy 2 could be getting announced soon. Speculation about the sequel was recently sparked into a frenzy after players discovered the Harry Potter game studio’s recent hire. But is the Hogwarts Legacy 2 rumor real?

Hogwarts Legacy 2 Rumor Has Players Convinced an Announcement Is Coming Soon

Screenshot: Avalanche Software

Recent rumors about Hogwarts Legacy 2 first kicked off when multiple accounts online claimed that an announcement for the game could be happening soon. For example, ‘PotterWorldW’ on X wrote, “RUMOUR Hogwarts Legacy 2 to be announced soon. Pegged for release next year.” The tweet has since garnered millions of views.

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Here are the key details from the rumor:

The sequel will reportedly be announced in April or May 2026.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is rumored to release in 2027.

Following the leak being posted, it immediately kicked off a firestorm in the Harry Potter gaming community. In particular, many players speculated that the new sequel’s release date could be aiming for January 2027 to line up with the live-action Harry Potter HBO series, which debuts December 25.

Screenshot: X @PotterWorldW

Although it should be pointed out that the PotterWorldW account did not elaborate on what their sources are. However, the rumor might have actually started after players discovered a recent hiring by the game’s studio, Avalanche Software. If that’s the case, then this “leak” might be a bit flimsy.

What Actually Sparked the Hogwarts Legacy 2 Rumor

Screenshot: Avalanche Software

Again, it’s hard to say where the PotterWorldW leak originated from since they didn’t cite a specific source. However, I believe the rumor might have been partially sparked by Avalanche Software recently hiring a community manager.

On April 6, 2026, Avalanche Software’s new Community Manager, Cody ‘Vaknar,’ made an on Reddit. “I’ll be honest, Hogwarts Legacy really pulled me into the wizarding world, and the further in I got, the harder it was to put down. I won’t pretend that I’m an expert quite yet, but I think I’m well on my way!”

Screenshot: Reddit u/Vakna_r

Following the new hire’s announcement, many players immediately speculated that the studio could be gearing up to start marketing for Hogwarts Legacy 2. While I can’t 100% confirm this is where the leak started from, it does seem that this new community manager position might have been what sparked some of the recent speculation.

Is the Hogwarts Legacy 2 Leak Actually Legitimate?

Screenshot: Avalanche Software

At this point, I would take the Hogwarts Legacy 2 leak with a major grain of salt. As mentioned above, some of the speculation appears to be from the recent Avalanche Software Community Manager hire, which, if I’m being honest, is a pretty big leap.

But on the other hand, the most recent leak might be from another source. After all, the rumor also claimed that the Harry Potter game will have a 2027 release date. At this point, this mostly seems like pure rumor and speculation.