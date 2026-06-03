13 Years Ago Today, a Song Written in 30 Minutes Became an Anthem for the Millennial Generation

On June 3, 2013, a teenage Lorde released her debut single “Royals”. It quickly became a huge international hit, praised for its clever commentary on celebrity excess and extravagant lifestyles. To this day, it remains an iconic pop culture moment, going on to influence contemporary alt-pop stars like Billie Eilish, Clairo, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Surprisingly, one of the best-selling singles of all time was written in only 30 minutes. At the arrangement of Universal Music Group A&R, Lorde started writing with fellow New Zealand musician Joel Little around 2011. Their co-written tracks became The Love Club EP, with several also appearing on Lorde’s debut album Pure Heroine.

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Lorde wrote “Royals” when she was 16, and recorded it during a school break. Lyrically, she criticized celebrities for their lavish lifestyles and musicians who flaunted their wealth in their music. That wasn’t her reality, she explained. Critics interpreted it as a “class-conscious critique of pop-culture materialism.” Others went more specific, noting Lorde’s perspective of growing up in New Zealand “immersed in American cultural imperialism.”

Another argument popped up concerning the lyrics of “Royals”. Some critics felt that the lyrics were racist, noting the clearly identifiable themes related to rap music and Black culture. Others, meanwhile, claimed “Royals” was actually anti-imperialist, not racist. Valid arguments either way, but that didn’t stop “Royals” from taking over the airwaves.

Lorde Influenced the Next Wave of Lo-Fi Alt-Pop Stars with Her Debut Single

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What “Royals” really did was open the door for the next generation of alt-pop stars. The minimalist, lo-fi production became a staple of Gen Z bedroom pop; only Lorde recorded “Royals” in an actual studio. But the bare-bones style was incredibly influential in an era of over-produced club bangers.

Not only did “Royals” influence young independent artists, but it also brought dark minimalism to mainstream pop. Flashy bubblegum pop was on its way out, and things were getting edgier. Artists like Lady Gaga and Kesha were still making indulgent, excessive pop music then. But the youth of 2013 were becoming less interested in seedy house parties and waking up still drunk in the front yard.

If we want to split hairs, “Royals” was more of an anthem for younger millennials. If you were still in high school in 2013, “Royals” was probably a big deal. But there was also a divide between millennials who grew up on Britney, Christina, Gaga, and Kesha and those who were coming up on Lorde, Lana Del Rey, and Halsey. Essentially, the gap in mainstream pop music between excessive party culture and introspective vulnerability started widening around 2010, eventually giving way to the Tumblr era of alt-pop.

For a song that was written in half an hour, it made a huge impact on mainstream pop. It garnered praise for its class-conscious themes and its minimalist production. Meanwhile, Lorde was praised for her unique vocals and underrepresented teenage perspective. Specifically, there was mention of her capturing the “exquisite ennui of a precocious teenager.”