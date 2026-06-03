A Massachusetts Bakery Had to Apologize After Posting a South Park Hitler Cake on Facebook

A bakery in Norton, Massachusetts, has issued an apology after a picture of a South Park-themed cake was posted to their Facebook page over the weekend. The cake, made by Sweet Stuff Bake Shop, depicted Eric Cartman dressed as Adolf Hitler giving a Nazi salute. The image also featured a quote bubble that read, “HEIL KATIE!!!” This understandably sparked some outrage, and the offending post was deleted.

On Sunday (May 31), the following message was uploaded to the bakery’s Facebook page: “To our loyal customers, we would like to apologize for posting a cake we made for a customer this weekend. We hadn’t considered the feelings of the greater global community. Please know that we would never willingly wish to disrespect any portion of the world population.” Additionally, they insisted that there was “no ill-will intended.”

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A Bakery Had to Apologize After Posting a South Park Hitler Cake on Facebook

While speaking with NBC 10 WJAR on Tuesday (June 2), the shop’s owner, Melanie Barrick, said she was asked by a company to make a cake for one of its employees who was leaving. The person in question reportedly shared a birthday with Hitler, who was born on April 20. This was one of several cakes that Barrick made for the company, all of which she described as being “inside jokey.” However, she revealed that she settled on a cartoon version of Hitler because she wasn’t comfortable with the initial idea that was presented to her.

Cartman first dressed up as Hitler in the Season 1 Halloween episode “Pinkeye,” which originally aired on October 29, 1997. The school principal is offended by Cartman’s costume and helps him make a new one. Using a white sheet, she quickly throws together a “scary ghost” outfit for Cartman, but it only makes him look like a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

You can check out a clip from the episode below.