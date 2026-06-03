Mastodon Pays Tribute to Brent Hinds With First New Song Since the Guitarist’s Tragic Death

Mastodon has released a brand new single, “Your Ghost Again”. It is the band’s first new song since the tragic death of former member Brent Hinds, and it pays tribute to the late guitarist/vocalist.

The new song is a prog-metal journey through grief, with Troy Sanders (bass) and Brann Dailor (drums) trading vocal duties. Rhythm guitarist Bill Kelliher often does backing vocals for the band, but it’s unclear if he’s lending his voice to this particular track.

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In a statement shared by Pitchfork, Dailor offered some background and context on the new song. “For me, ‘Your Ghost Again’ is about when you lose somebody that’s close to you that you existed with for most of your life—or your whole life,” he said in a press release. “It’s those moments when you’re in those familiar places that you’ve always been with that person, and then, after they’re gone, you see them out of the corner of your eye, and it makes you sad because they’re not there.”

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“When we were in the studio recording, I kept seeing Brent,” Dailer went on to say. “I’d see him on my right holding the guitar because that’s where he’d usually be. It’s the same with my mom: I keep seeing her. And you get a little jolt of excitement because you think you’re actually seeing them, but then you remember they’re not here and it takes you down a notch.”

Finally, Dailor added, “So, it’s these big relationships for me that became the subject matter of the song. I was just singing about what I was seeing, and I was seeing ghosts.”

Brent Hinds died in 2025, shortly after quitting Mastodon

Brent Hinds died in a vehicular accident in August 2025. The beloved musician was driving his motorcycle through a four-way stoplight intersection when he collided with another automobile. Upon investigating the crash, authorities determined that the other driver was not at fault for the fatal collision.

Months before his death, notably, Hinds exited Mastodon. It was not a civil separation, either. The guitarist made some very harsh comments about his ex-bandmates afterward. They did not respond in kind.

Now, nearly a year later, Mastodon is back with a new song, a new album on the way, and a new North American tour on the horizon. See all those upcoming concert dates below.

09-16 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock

09-18 Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards

09-19 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-20 Louisville, KY – Louder than Life

09-22 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

09-23 Boston, MA – House of Blues

09-24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

09-25 Washington, DC – Anthem

09-27 Montreal, Quebec – MTelus

09-28 Toronto, Ontario – Rebel

09-29 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

10-01 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

10-02 Chicago, IL – The Riviera

10-03 Minneapolis, MN – Palace

10-06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10-07 Boise, ID – Revolution

10-09 Oakland, CA – The Fox

10-10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10-11 San Diego, CA – The Sound

10-14 Denver, CO – Fillmore

10-16 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10-17 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10-18 Memphis, TN – Satellite Music Hall

10-20 Cleveland, OH – Agora

10-21 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

10-22 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

10-24 Dallas, TX – Sick New World Dallas