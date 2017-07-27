Fried Chicken Sliders Recipe

“Dirty fried chicken doesn’t have to be from Popeye’s at 3 AM on a Friday night.”

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt, to taste

1 ½ pounds|750 grams chicken breasts, cut into 3-inch pieces

8 ounces|250 grams bacon

vegetable oil, for frying

1 large egg

1 cup|135 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup|125 ml beer

1 pack floppy cheese

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the chicken and cook about 3 minutes. Drain, and allow the chicken to cool. Meanwhile, heat a large skillet over medium. Add the bacon and cook, flipping once, until crispy, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Heat 4-inches of oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. In a large bowl, whisk the egg. Add in the flour, baking powder, salt, and cayenne. Whisk in the beer until almost smooth. Dip the chicken pieces in the batter, then transfer to the cooking oil and cook until golden and crispy, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried chicken pieces to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. To serve, place a piece of cheese on one piece of chicken and top with a few slices of bacon. Top with another piece of chicken and there you have it. If you want to be civil about it, use slider buns.

From Girl Eats Food: Mini Fried Chicken Hors d’Oeuvres

