From D-Day to the Dark Ages, the Steam ‘Wargames Fest’ Sale Has a Party for Any Platoon

Remember the days when we weren’t constantly on the cusp of a third world war? Hah, me neither! Thankfully, Steam has a sale going on that’ll help prepare you for the eventual end times, no matter which genre or time period you prefer! The Steam ‘Wargames Fest’ sale is packed full of demos, discounts, and D-Day dioramas.

Steam ‘Wargames fest’ is now live

Starting today and until May 5, you can grab a wide variety of games centered around one central theme: war. War may never change, but these prices sure will in about a week. So, if you’re looking to squad up with your platoon or defend your kingdom’s honor, now’s the time to suit up.

My first recommendation? That’s easy. Easy Red II, a single-player action FPS based on the various large-scale battles of World War II, is a must-own. It’s a lot like a Battlefield game, except without all the chaos (read: headache) of a typical multiplayer server. Though you can fully experience it on your own, Easy Red II does have online PvP and co-op available. Here’s how the Steam description reads:

“Fight massive battles between infantry, armored vehicles, tanks, cannons, and planes. Realistically manage your weapons and equipment, coordinate with your squad, and tactically navigate large, fully destructible open world maps. Experience the WW2 in singleplayer, PVP, and Co-Op.”

Looking for the thrills of war, but with a much larger scope? You’re in luck, you 4X sicko, you. Crusader Kings III, along with the hefty Starter Edition and the even bigger full collection, are all on pretty substantial sales.

Party like it’s 1399

“Love, fight, scheme, and claim greatness. Determine your noble house’s legacy in the sprawling grand strategy of Crusader Kings III. Death is only the beginning as you guide your dynasty’s bloodline in the rich and larger-than-life simulation of the Middle Ages,” reads the Steam description.

Hat’s off to you 4X enjoyers out there. I love me some Civilization every now and then, but I barely have enough brain power to micromanage a small army of Zerglings and Hydralisks. Crusader Kings III has just released its newest major content update: ‘Khans of the Steppe’. So, for you smarties out there looking for some medieval wartime, it’s the perfect time to jump in.

For me, Steam’s ‘Wargames Fest’ is where steel meets steel

As for me? I’m much more useful as a foot soldier on the front lines. Give me a sword and throw me to the wolves, sire. That’s why I’ll be jumping into Chivalry II and laying my life down for Agatha. There’s nothing quite like the sounds of clanking steel and pierced flesh, nor is there anything more satisfying than a decapitated archer.

“Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era – from clashing swords, to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more,” its Steam description reads.

No matter which era you fancy or genre you prefer, the Steam ‘Wargames Fest’ sale has something for you. In fact, it looks like most of the Worms games are on sale too. So, uh, forget everything I said above, just hop on Worms instead.

The Steam ‘Wargames Fest’ sale is live from today until May 5, 2025.