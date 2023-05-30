The Full Strawberry Moon: June’s Full Moon in Sagittarius

This year’s Full Strawberry Moon falls on June 3, 2023, and it’s a full moon in the fire sign Sagittarius, which means this could be a very mentally active, verbally expressive time! Sagittarius is famously blunt, and full moons famously bring reveals, so juicy information could be shared.

According to the farmer’s almanac, June’s full moon is called the Full Strawberry Moon because of the strawberries ripening at this time. Keep reading to learn what might be coming to fruition for you!

What does the full moon in Sagittarius mean?

Full moons can only take place when the moon is in the opposite zodiac sign from the sun. So, that means the full moon is in Sagittarius when it is Gemini season. The sun symbolizes ego, will, and purpose, while the moon represents emotions and our inner life. An opposition between the two calls us to bring disparate parts of ourselves into balance: during a Sagittarius full moon, we might be called to quell the part of ourselves that overanalyzes by looking at the big picture.

The sun in Gemini can bog us down in details, so the Sagittarius full moon might pull us out of our situation and bring us new perspectives that help us make sense of things in our everyday lives. The straight-shooting centaur, Sagittarius, is famously blunt, inviting us to just say it like it is—though we should note they can sometimes be on a high horse about being “right.” During Gemini season, when we can get very caught up with facts and data, the Sagittarius full moon may find us inserting some intriguing commentary that could stir drama or simply make things more exciting!

Confrontations can take place during full moons, and during a loquacious Sagittarius full moon, a lot of details could emerge as people address issues. But, collaboration and compromise could manifest as well, and a logical, clear-headed approach could be taken at this time. The full moon in Sagittarius may remind us how easily we can take care of issues when everyone communicates!

Gemini season can be a very fun, flirtatious, and social time of year. Ideas can be exchanged, and there’s a general mood regarding getting along and teaming up with people. The full moon in Sagittarius can give us the confidence and sass we might need to be more direct and decisive when it comes to working with others, instead of just going along with the flow for the sake of everyone getting along.

What’s special about this year’s Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius?

The full moon in Sagittarius is typically a time when juicy information drops; however, this year, the planet of communication, Mercury, is about to meet wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which means the news that’s revealed could be even more surprising than we’d usually expect during a Sagittarius full moon! Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, so the news and ideas shared could be totally unexpected.

Venus in Cancer is active during this full moon, too. It separates from a harmonious connection with Neptune in Pisces and approaches an opposition with Pluto in Aquarius, inspiring a powerfully romantic atmosphere; however, it could also find us at an important turning point regarding boundaries and power struggles in relationships. The full moon could find us getting the scoop on how someone truly feels after what could have been a whirlwind encounter: Could it be true love or was it just a dream? Entanglements we have with people who are controlling or bossy could also reach a turning point as we decide how to remove ourselves from these dynamics.

Jupiter in Taurus approaches a helpful alignment with Saturn in Pisces as it separates from a square with Pluto in Aquarius. This inspires a grounded, supportive atmosphere during this full moon after what may have been a big change or shift in power. Neptune and Pluto also approach a harmonious alignment: Neptune is all about transcendence, and its helpful connection with Pluto could inspire an almost dream-like, hazy, go-with-the-flow atmosphere as we move through the deep transformations that may be taking place.

How will June’s full moon affect each zodiac sign?

Communication is a major theme for all the zodiac signs during this full moon, but especially for Aries and Libra, who may see the important conversations they have been having coming to a head. A breakthrough in communication could take place for these two zodiac signs. For Gemini and Sagittarius, this full moon could strongly impact their relationships (romantic and otherwise): communication breakthroughs could take place for them as well, and on a deeper level, they may realize that they want to approach the partnership in a new way.

News and discussions about money could kick up for Taurus and Scorpio. For Taurus, debts could be settled or discussions with partners about how to manage money may be highlighted. For Scorpio, they could be selling something major, making a big change in how they approach their budget, or making demands regarding their income, comfort, and security. For both of these zodiac signs, communicating about material needs, cash, and comfort could be big themes.

This could be a powerful moment for spiritual reconnection and simply for rest for Capricorn: Gemini season finds them very busy at work, but the full moon in Sagittarius calls them to slow down and reconnect with themselves. For Cancer, Gemini season can be an introspective period when they retreat before their birthday season arrives, but the full moon in Sagittarius may find them hard at work: they could be working their schedules at this time. Both zodiac signs could be dumping old habits and trying new routines. Finding a healthier work/life balance could be a major focus for both signs.

Work-life balance could also be on Virgo’s and Pisces’s minds during this full moon in Sagittarius. For Virgo, their attention could be pulled to their home and family life after having spent so much energy in their career or in the public eye during Gemini season. For Pisces, Gemini season is very much about the home and may also find them connecting with the past. The full moon in Sagittarius brings their focus to their career and their future.

This could be a pivotal moment in the love and social lives of Leo and Aquarius! For Leo, the full moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius could bring a big climax to a situation that’s been brewing with a crush. They may connect with a lover in a deep way. They could be wrapping up a creative project, too, or enjoying a big burst of creative inspiration. The Full Strawberry Moon also calls Leo to break out of their usual routine and have fun! For Aquarius, big shifts could be taking place in their social lives, as they leave some friend groups and perhaps explore new circles. A long-held wish could be coming true! Aquarius’s love life could also be in focus, and the full moon in Sagittarius could find this air sign taking a detached look at things with their partner.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, communication and honesty could be major themes highlighted at this time. Being honest to the people in our lives is of course important, but so is being honest to ourselves… is there something you’ve been avoiding or pretending you’re okay with because you didn’t want to make a scene or because you simply have been unsure until now? This full moon calls you to get real with yourself and others and tell it like it is!