Gabriel & Dresden Sent Over a Classics-Only Mix Ahead of Their North American Tour This Summer

Sure, trance music was born and popularized largely in Europe, but anyone who’s remained faithful to the genre since its early days knows that there’s always been some great talent rooted here in North America. Artists like Markus Schulz, who was born in Germany but has long lived in Miami, the Maryland-bred gear-wizard BT, and San Francisco duo Gabriel & Dresden, whose classics-only mix just hit our inbox, have all been important flag-holders for trance’s success stateside.

Remaining musical partners for 15 years, Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden have had a career that’s progressed diversely with the trance-sound they’ve been working with since the beginning, and have a monumental 19 Billboard No.1 Dance Chart hits and remixes for everyone from Madonna to Britney Spears in their bag of accolades. This summer the duo will be embarking on a North American tour in which they’ll hit clubs like NYC’s Cielo, SF’s Ruby Skye, and LA’s Avalon, with open-to-close sets where the only thing being rinsed through the speakers will be classic Gabriel & Dresden tracks. Expect to hear many of their career-defining tunes like the 2004 chill out-anthem “As The Rush Comes,” created under their collaborative Motorcycle guise (with vocalist JES), as well as 2006’s “Dangerous Power,” all tracks that helped put the group firmly on the map, and in our hearts.



On their exclusive guest mix, the guys give us a taste of what to expect on their string of intimate club gigs, and include some of their most loved original tracks, as well as some of their memorable inspirations, courtesy of (early) Deadmau5, James Holden, and Michael Burns. Whether you’ve been waving the Gabriel & Dresden flag since the turn of the millennia, or are just getting acquainted with their ethereal sound, lock into the pair’s mix. If they’ll be coming to (or near) your city on tour, get out to the club to bask in their sound IRL.

TRACKLIST:

Gabriel & Dresden feat Scarlett Etienne – Eleven [Organized Nature]

Andre Kraml – Safari (James Holden Remix) [Crosstown Rebels]

Freeform 5 – No More Conversations (Mylo Remix) [Fine]

Michael Burns – Forwards [Little Mountain Recordings]

Gabriel & Dresden – Arcadia [Organized Nature]

Deadmau5 – Not Exactly [Mau5trap]

Rachael Starr – Till There Was You (Gabriel & Dresden Remix) [Positiva]

Andain – Beautiful Things (Gabriel & Dresden Unplugged Mix)

Gabriel & Dresden feat Molly Bancroft – Tracking Treasure Down [Organized Nature]

Depeche Mode – Here is The House (Gabriel & Dresden Bootleg) [Mute]

Gabriel & Dresden in on Facebook