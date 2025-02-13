Gambling Site to Shut Down in the UK Over Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Ad

A sponsorship between Premier League’s Everton and the online betting firm, Stake, has been dealt a major blow as a result of an interaction the latter had with Bonnie Blue. Blue famously went viral for an OnlyFans video, that has since been taken down, in which she slept with a record-breaking 1,057 men.

Stake was heavily invested in the football club, so much so that they are the primary ad on the front of the team’s jerseys. So this is a pretty big deal. Where this all went south was when Blue posted a video in which she was standing outside a local campus looking for 18-year-olds to sleep with for an upcoming video.

In that clip, the Stake logo was prominently featured as an advertisement.

The Coalition to End Gambling Ads filed a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in January after discovering the footage. The video has since been deleted. What makes this all worse for Stake is the company actually wasn’t even an official sponsor of Blue’s post, but because their logo was seen across the screen, the Gambling Commission stepped up and eventually resulted in the Australian-based firm giving up their betting license in the United Kingdom.

Stake has already left the Great Britain market after the investigation first began. Blue is unscathed in this all as she wasn’t a part of the process, so it’s unclear how or why the Stake ad appeared on her video.

Being that it was superimposed across the video, the ad may have simply appeared on her video through a third party, though the details of its origins remain unknown. According to The Telegraph, the commission said that the logo was “distributed on a social media platform.” For what it’s worth, Stake’s branding has popped up across various other viral videos.

Everton and Stake have been together since 2022 as the former’s main sponsor. At the time, it was already viewed as controversial being that a sports team was taking money from a betting platform. Two other clubs, Everton and Leicester City, have also been warned about gambling ads.

The New York Times writes that “little will change” with the sponsorship. The BBC also confirmed that Everton won’t be seeking any changes to its uniforms. While locals won’t be able to access the gambling site, being that Stake is an international company and the Premier League’s reach is worldwide, the jersey advertising will remain in place.