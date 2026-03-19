VICE
Editions

Subscribe

Newsletter

Gaming

Game of Thrones Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date, Shop Time & Bundle Items Leaked

Game of Thrones skins are coming to Fortnite sooner than expected. Here is the release date, Item Shop time, and full bundle leaks.

By

Share:

The Game of Thrones Fortnite skins have officially been revealed, and the crossover is arriving sooner than expected. The first major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab is just hours away, so here is the Game of Thrones crossover release date, Item Shop time, and bundle items.

Game of Thrones Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Game of Thrones Fortnite Collab
Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in February, we reported on a leak that claimed a Game of Thrones Fortnite crossover was happening soon. Well, it turns out that rumor was true, and winter is coming soon to the battle royale! With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 today, Epic Games has not only confirmed the Game of Thrones crossover, but which characters will be included in it.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, we also get our first look at what the Game of Thrones Fortnite skins actually look like in-game. The upcoming GoT collab will feature popular characters such as Jon Snow, Night King, and Daenerys Targaryen. However, dataminers were able to leak the full in-game character models early online.

We are going to post images below that give you a closer look at what the Game of Thrones skins look like in-game. Note: We don’t currently have any images for Daenerys Targaryen as she hasn’t been leaked yet.

Jon Snow

Jon Snow Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

Night King

Night King Fortnite Skin
Screenshot: Epic Games

When is Game of Thrones Coming to Fortnite? Release Date and Shop Time

Game of Thrones Fortnite Tease
Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Game of Thrones Fortnite release date is Friday, March 20, 2026. Yes, you read that right. The first major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab is dropping in just under 24 hours!

The Jon Snow, Night King, and Daenerys skins should arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Game of Thrones Fortnite skins release in each region.

Game of Thrones Fortnite Release Date (All Regions)

RegionLocal TimeDate
North America (PT)5:00 PMMarch 20
North America (ET)8:00 PMMarch 20
Canada (ET)8:00 PMMarch 20
United Kingdom (GMT)12:00 AMMarch 21
Europe (CET)1:00 AMMarch 21
Japan (JST)9:00 AMMarch 21
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PMMarch 20
Australia (AEDT)*11:00 AMMarch 21
New Zealand (NZDT)1:00 PMMarch 21

Game of Thrones Fortnite Bundle Items & Pricing

Fortnite Game of Thrones Release Date
Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Game of Thrones Fortnite bundle items were also leaked early online by dataminers. As a result, we have a pretty good idea of what cosmetics will be included in the crossover. According to leaks, the Fire and Ice bundle will feature an emote which summons the Iron Throne while playing the full Game of Thrones theme song.

No seriously, it’s as awesome as it sounds. Although, strangely, the leaked Daenerys Targaryen Fortnite skin is still encrypted and hasn’t been revealed yet by dataminers. Could the character get a delayed release or be scrapped? Hopefully not. Most insiders seem to be confident she’ll be included in the bundle.

Game of Thrones Fortnite Emote
Screenshot: Epic Games

Here are the leaked Game of Thrones bundle items we know about so far, and their potential prices:

  • Jon Snow (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • Night King (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks
  • Daenerys Targaryen (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks
  • House Stark Shield (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks
  • Night King’s Falx (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks
  • Longclaw Sword (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Night King’s Falx (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
  • Claim the Throne (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
  • Snow and Ice (Spray): NA
  • House Stark (Emoticon): NA
  • Glider: NA
Game of Thrones Fortnite Bundle Items
Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Ice and Fire Bundle could cost anywhere from 3,200 to 3,500 V-Bucks. Although it should be pointed out this is speculation based on previous collab bundle prices. Epic Games doesn’t actually announce pricing before a crossover hits stores, so this is just guesswork.

The Game of Thrones Fortnite bundle will go on sale in Fortnite starting on March 20, 2026.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Follow Us On Discover
Make Us Preferred In Top Stories
Share:

More
From VICE

Thank for your puchase!
You have successfully purchased.