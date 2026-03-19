Game of Thrones Fortnite Skins Revealed – Release Date, Shop Time & Bundle Items Leaked

The Game of Thrones Fortnite skins have officially been revealed, and the crossover is arriving sooner than expected. The first major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab is just hours away, so here is the Game of Thrones crossover release date, Item Shop time, and bundle items.

Game of Thrones Fortnite Skins Confirmed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Back in February, we reported on a leak that claimed a Game of Thrones Fortnite crossover was happening soon. Well, it turns out that rumor was true, and winter is coming soon to the battle royale! With the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 today, Epic Games has not only confirmed the Game of Thrones crossover, but which characters will be included in it.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, we also get our first look at what the Game of Thrones Fortnite skins actually look like in-game. The upcoming GoT collab will feature popular characters such as Jon Snow, Night King, and Daenerys Targaryen. However, dataminers were able to leak the full in-game character models early online.

We are going to post images below that give you a closer look at what the Game of Thrones skins look like in-game. Note: We don’t currently have any images for Daenerys Targaryen as she hasn’t been leaked yet.

Jon Snow

Screenshot: Epic Games

Night King

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Game of Thrones Fortnite release date is Friday, March 20, 2026. Yes, you read that right. The first major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 collab is dropping in just under 24 hours!

The Jon Snow, Night King, and Daenerys skins should arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Game of Thrones Fortnite skins release in each region.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM March 20 North America (ET) 8:00 PM March 20 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM March 20 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM March 21 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM March 21 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM March 21 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM March 20 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM March 21 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM March 21

Game of Thrones Fortnite Bundle Items & Pricing

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Game of Thrones Fortnite bundle items were also leaked early online by dataminers. As a result, we have a pretty good idea of what cosmetics will be included in the crossover. According to leaks, the Fire and Ice bundle will feature an emote which summons the Iron Throne while playing the full Game of Thrones theme song.

No seriously, it’s as awesome as it sounds. Although, strangely, the leaked Daenerys Targaryen Fortnite skin is still encrypted and hasn’t been revealed yet by dataminers. Could the character get a delayed release or be scrapped? Hopefully not. Most insiders seem to be confident she’ll be included in the bundle.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Here are the leaked Game of Thrones bundle items we know about so far, and their potential prices:

Jon Snow (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Night King (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Daenerys Targaryen (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks House Stark Shield (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Night King’s Falx (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Longclaw Sword (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Night King’s Falx (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Claim the Throne (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Snow and Ice (Spray): NA

NA House Stark (Emoticon): NA

NA Glider: NA

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Ice and Fire Bundle could cost anywhere from 3,200 to 3,500 V-Bucks. Although it should be pointed out this is speculation based on previous collab bundle prices. Epic Games doesn’t actually announce pricing before a crossover hits stores, so this is just guesswork.

The Game of Thrones Fortnite bundle will go on sale in Fortnite starting on March 20, 2026.