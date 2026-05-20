Gamers Can Play The Next Square Enix RPG Early, Starting Now

Although the game doesn’t officially release until later this summer, fans of Square Enix RPGs can play a few hours of the company’s next big release early.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Demo Available Now

Play video

While contemporary Final Fantasy fans continue to wait for updates on the final installment in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, they may be looking for something else to scratch the RPG itch. Luckily, Square Enix has a retro-style RPG releasing this summer that will likely appeal to fans of SNES-era games.

Videos by VICE

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is an upcoming action RPG from the creators of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default. The game isn’t scheduled to launch until June 18, but players can get a taste early thanks to the release of the Adventures of Elliot Prologue Demo.

“Enjoy the opening chapter of the story with the same freedom of adventure as in the full game. Progress in the main quest, explore the unknown, or hunt down new weapons and magicite — the future is up to you. Your adventure in Philabieldia, a world filled with discovery, starts here!”

Players can download the demo now to begin exploring the game’s content and make progress that they’ll be able to carry over to their new save file at launch. As you might expect, the demo will limit players to particular areas of the map so that they can’t progress too far before the official release.

Players who end up pre-ordering the game will receive the following bonus in the form of Elliot’s Departure Pack:

This pack includes items that give Elliot an edge at the start of his adventure.

Departure brooch accessory

Attack up sword magicite

The game features seven weapon types and fairy magic as the main combat mechanics for players to master. Heroes will arm themselves with up to two weapons at a time to do battle with the beast tribes that overrun the continent. Faie’s fairy magic will prove handy in clearing both the fiends and puzzles that stand in your way.

The early demo release has been a winning strategy for Square Enix with these types of games in the past. The fact that progress can be carried over when the game releases is a huge benefit and is likely to help get a lot of extra players committed to the game before it even arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for more Square Enix and Adventures of Elliot news and updates as the game’s official release approaches.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales releases June 18, 2026 for PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.