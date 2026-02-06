Garage Beer’s Super Bowl Ad Just Birthed the First Viral Star of the Weekend

We’re still a few days away from Super Bowl LX, but the internet has already crowned its first viral star from The Big Game’s highly anticipated night of commercials.

Garage Beer recently released a teaser of its upcoming 60-second Super Bowl commercial, which is set to air locally during Sunday’s game. The ad features NFL legend and co-owner of Garage Beer, Jason Kelce, but it wasn’t the future NFL Hall of Famer whose performance broke the internet.

That honor would go to Doug, a miniature horse who, if we’re being honest, did steal the show during the teaser. Doug’s buzz online is so intense that the company even released some sweet Doug merch—which sold out in minutes—and launched the legend his own Instagram account.

Man, I love the internet.

Want to Meet Doug the Miniature Horse? It Could Happen!

On Thursday, the company also announced a sweepstakes in which one lucky fan will win the chance to spend a day with the legend himself, Doug. They’ll get to hang out and take their own pics with Doug at Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley, New Jersey.

The experience also includes lunch, trail rides, and a professional photo shoot, as well as accommodations for the winner and a guest of their choice. Sounds like a once in a lifetime opprotunity that everyone should take advantage of.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple. You must be at least 21 years of age, follow both Garage Beer and Willow Grove Farm on Instagram, and tag at least one friend in the comments of the contest post. The winner will be announced on Friday, February 13th.

You can watch the ad teaser below; it has a real shot at being one of the funnier ads you’ll see this Sunday.