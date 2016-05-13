Garlic and Salt Cod Soup Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup|250 ml extra-virgin olive oil
10 garlic cloves, sliced paper-thin
2 cups roughly chopped day-old baguette
1 cup thinly sliced Chinese garlic chives or ramp leaves
4 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons sweet smoked Spanish paprika
2 tablespoons choricero pepper paste
6 cups|1.4 liters fish stock
kosher salt
2 cups torn quick salt-cured cod, in ¼-inch flakes
4 large eggs, at room temperature
edible flowers, to garnish
Directions
- Line a plate with paper towels. In a small saucepan, combine the oil and garlic over medium-low and cook, stirring, until the garlic is golden and crisp, about 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to the towel-lined plate.
- Raise the heat to medium-high, add the bread to the oil remaining in the pan, and toast, turning once, until medium-dark brown on both sides, about 3 minutes. Set the bread aside with the garlic chips.
- Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic chives, and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the paprika and pepper paste, mixing well.
- Add in the reserved bread and garlic mixture. Slowly stir in the stock and bring to a simmer, mash the bread lightly, and season with salt.
- Add the cod and poach for about 40 seconds, until white and flaky.
- To serve, divide soup between bowls. Working quickly, separate the eggs one at a time and place a yolk on each soup. Discard the whites or save for another use. Garnish with edible flowers.
From Dirty Work: Basque-ing in the Garden with Alex Raij
