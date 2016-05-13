Garlic and Salt Cod Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 cup|250 ml extra-virgin olive oil

10 garlic cloves, sliced paper-thin

2 cups roughly chopped day-old baguette

1 cup thinly sliced Chinese garlic chives or ramp leaves

4 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons sweet smoked Spanish paprika

2 tablespoons choricero pepper paste

6 cups|1.4 liters fish stock

kosher salt

2 cups torn quick salt-cured cod, in ¼-inch flakes

4 large eggs, at room temperature

edible flowers, to garnish

Directions

Line a plate with paper towels. In a small saucepan, combine the oil and garlic over medium-low and cook, stirring, until the garlic is golden and crisp, about 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the garlic to the towel-lined plate. Raise the heat to medium-high, add the bread to the oil remaining in the pan, and toast, turning once, until medium-dark brown on both sides, about 3 minutes. Set the bread aside with the garlic chips. Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic chives, and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Whisk in the paprika and pepper paste, mixing well. Add in the reserved bread and garlic mixture. Slowly stir in the stock and bring to a simmer, mash the bread lightly, and season with salt. Add the cod and poach for about 40 seconds, until white and flaky. To serve, divide soup between bowls. Working quickly, separate the eggs one at a time and place a yolk on each soup. Discard the whites or save for another use. Garnish with edible flowers.

From Dirty Work: Basque-ing in the Garden with Alex Raij

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.