Garmin Paywalled Its Spotify Wrapped-Style End-Of-Year Feature

Spotify Wrapped has inspired an awful lot of imitators, from Wikipedia to YouTube. The flood of such year-end analysis is becoming a bit much, although I can cut them a break since when else would you release an annual retrospective other than in the last month of the year?

Where Garmin has beaten the other imitators to market, though, is in charging its customers the privilege of viewing their own imitation, titled Garmin Connect Rundown.

Videos by VICE

A rough year for Garmin users

Garmin Connect Rundown is cleverly named. I’ll give it that. Let me give you the rundown on why 2025 was a costly and frustrating year for Garmin users who rely on their Garmin smartwatches for workout data on their workouts and outdoor activities.

The Rundown, Garmin puts it, is a “personalized annual report (that) includes health, performance, and activity stats, including total steps, average sleep score, totals of each activity type, and more.”

Garmin already ticked off a lot of its heaviest users in March 2025 when they announced the introduction of a $7-per-month (or $70-per-year) Garmin Connect+ subscription that’d offer personalized, AI-driven insights into their health and activity.

The free, non-plus Garmin Connect tier remained available. Still, Garmin fans saw it as an ominous sign that Garmin would develop its best features only for paying subscribers. Those fears proved correct when, two months later, Garmin announced even more features would be placed behind the paywall of Connect+.

You can check out the general statistics and analysis of Garmin Connect users as a whole here. Still, you’re going to have to log in to your Garmin Connect+ account to see your personalized Rundown results, which reflect how you, individually, used your Garmin smartwatch this year.

Oh, and pay Garmin $7 per month for the Connect+ subscription to do it.