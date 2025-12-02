YouTube Takes a Page From Spotify Wrapped

Ever wonder how much time you wasted this year looking at videos of Siberian Huskies opening closet doors and causing junk avalanches? Or the true scope of your bedtime procrastination “ritual” where you end up looking at Russian dash cam footage?

No? You say you don’t need to know the depths of depravity of your watching habits? Then don’t navigate to YouTube Recap. Taking a cue from Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Recap summarizes your yearlong viewing. I’m not saying it’s basically deciding what kind of person you are, but…

Starting today, December 2, 2025, you can take a look at your own YouTube Recap until the end of the year, after which it’ll vanish.

youtube recap “personalities” – credit: google

what youtube recap shows

YouTube came up with 12 different personalities, shown as cards, in the vein of astrology signs. These “spotlight your top channels, interests, and even the evolution of your viewing habits, or which personality type you fall into based on the videos you loved to watch,” as YouTube puts it. Three are shown in the image above: The Skill Builder, The Sunshiner, and the Trailblazer.

If you listened to a lot of music on YouTube this year, Recap will show you the artists and songs you listened to the most over the year. Obviously, since YouTube wants to shunt you off to its YouTube Music app—its Spotify competitor—you’ll also get a nudge to head over there.

The bait is that within the app, YouTube will also show you your favorite music genres, podcasts, and “a snapshot of your international music listening,” ostensibly based off your Recap. But it won’t show you that in YouTube Recap, because then where would the motivation be to get you one step closer to using YouTube Music?

As long as Recap avoids the annoyingly overdone AI-saturated effort of last year’s Spotify Wrapped, it could be a neat year-end novelty, albeit one that may end up showing you the horrors of all the hours you spent procrastinating on YouTube.