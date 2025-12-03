Spotify Wrapped 2025 Has Landed

The launch of Spotify’s annual, highly hyped release of Spotify Wrapped today had me thinking about year-end traditions. This time of year is all about traditions, more and more of them bunched up and tailgating each other than ever.

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, GivingTuesday, Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and New Year’s. Half of these have been around for ages, the other half only in our new century.

But have any of the 21st-century inventions been so universally beloved and eagerly anticipated, or garnered as much participation as the annual post-Black Friday drop of Spotify Unwrapped?

Spotify WRapped 2025: it’s here

Sometimes it’s late November, other times early December. Like much of the holiday season that succeeds it, there’s always a bit of mystery around Spotify Wrapped. Whether that dash of vague anticipation is a marketing ploy on Spotify’s part or just a result of happenstance, it’s clever.

Both paid and free users get Wrapped. While Spotify has desktop apps for Windows and macOS, you can only check out Wrapped on the mobile apps for Android and iOS. You’ll see the window for it prominently on your Spotify mobile app’s home page.

As it plays samples of your most-listened-to songs from the year, you’ll get breakdowns on the songs, albums, and artists you listened to most in 2025. Spotify will also highlight trends in your listening during particular periods and tell you how many minutes you spent listening to Spotify.

Spotify Wrapped is one of my favorite ways to rediscover songs I fell in love with during the earlier months of the year. “Oh yeah, I remember when I was obsessed with that album in March,” or “I can’t believe I went through that phase in June.”

My favorite part? It gives you “Your Listening Age,” or how old Spotify thinks you are, based on the music you listen to. It called me 73 years old (bastards), based on my love of music from the late ’60s.

Go give it a whirl. If your Spotify account doesn’t show anything for Wrapped, it’s probably due to a lack of use this year. You need to have listened to, at a minimum, 30 songs for more than 30 seconds each, by five different artists, which is, well, a very low bar to clear in an entire year’s worth of listening.