Gavin Rossdale Told Us His 8 Favorite Restaurants in the World

Having been in the music spotlight for 30 years, Bush leader Gavin Rossdale has spent countless hours on tour. During that time, he’s been able to enjoy his time offstage in pursuit of one of his biggest non-musical passions: in quest of the perfect meal. A foodie, Rossdale has explored cities around the world, and in that, has eaten at some of the finest establishments and best off-the-beaten-path holes in the wall.

When he’s not on the road, Rossdale’s appetite for exploration doesn’t dissipate. He has his own cooking show, Dinner with Gavin Rossdale, which debuted earlier this year, where he cooks at his home while in conversation with guests such as Serena Williams, Selma Blair, Common, Brooke Shields, and Tom Jones, among many others.

Gavin Rossdale and Common chatting on ‘Dinner with Gavin Rossdale’ (Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Rossdale)

With another year of touring in the books, we asked Rossdale to share his favorite places he’s eaten at while on tour, and here’s what he had to say.

1. Alinea — Chicago

L to R: Nik Hughes, Chris Traynor, Chef Grant Achatz, Gavin Rossdale, and Corey Britz. (Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Rossdale)

I first brought my band here to eat a few years ago. I had booked a table six months in advance, as I had seen we had a night off in Chicago. That is when I met Grant Achatz, who became one of my closest friends. His food is from another dimension. I’m not really a tasting-menu person at all. I prefer tasting the whole menu in more traditional ways, but Alinea is on a sparsely populated planet of food, full of performance, invention, and flavor. It’s an experience. We go whenever we can! And I was so sad to miss Alinea in Tokyo — there was just too much touring!

2. Boragó — Santiago, Chile

Gavin Rossdale with the staff at Borago (Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Rossdale)

We had a night off in Chile. I had met Chef Rodolfo at a food event presented by Chef Dominique Crenn a few years ago. Rodolfo had traveled from Chile for this event. We connected over food and music. He came to our show in Santiago, and we had one of the best meals I’ve ever experienced: the seaweed preparations, the largest tomato I’ve ever seen, and firewood-grilled lamb that was the best I have ever tasted.

3. E Baldi — Los Angeles

Chef Edo — this is home. This is my family and me. The most precious memories are made here.

4. Atelier Crenn — San Francisco

Chef Dom is a force of nature. Somehow, I have spent more time with her in Cabo than anywhere else. But when in San Fran, we love to go here. The food, like Chef Dom, is playful, bright, and delicious — it’s a factual reflection of her: light, effortlessly gorgeous, but packed with flavor.

5. Asanebo — Los Angeles

Japanese food is the best. So clean. So simply complex. We are so lucky to count Asanebo as a local spot. So many dinners there. Always leave happy, nourished, and fulfilled. Swaaaq.

6. Audrey — Nashville

Gavin Rossdale and Chef Sean Brock at Aubrey in Nashville (Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Rossdale)



Chef Sean Brock is the king of the Appalachian Mountains. His staggering three-restaurant building, which includes a research and development kitchen and a staff decompression room, is a state-of-the-art elegy to fine dining — JUNE.

Exemplary Southern food — AUDREY.

His food is a walk through the history of Appalachian and Southern food, AKA the most thoroughly researched food imaginable.

A king of taste.

We were so thrilled that Chef Sean and his wife Adi came to our show at the Ryman. I think we had Joyland burgers that night after the show — also mad delicious.

7. Kronenhalle — Zurich

Ten weeks in Europe was a thrill on the food front. I love going as local as possible. When in Zurich, this is the place to go. Superb classics. Swiss service. Dreamy food. Enjoy.

8. Dom – São Paulo

Gavin Rossdale with chef Alex Atala (Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Rossdale)

Chef Alex Atala is the cool punk who turned to cooking and representing the Amazon and its exotic culture. His restaurant is in São Paulo. I had a great lunch there.