Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound|454 grams gemelli pasta (or pasta of your choice)

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 ounces|120 grams pancetta, diced

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

4 roasted garlic cloves (you can also use freshly garlic, thinly sliced)

2 ounces|60 grams mustard greens

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 bachelor buttons, picked

6 sprigs bronze fennel, roughly chopped

3 sprigs flowering thyme, stemmed and minced

⅓ cup crumbled ricotta salata, plus more for serving

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the pancetta and cook until golden and crispy, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pancetta to a bowl. Increase the heat to medium-high, add the tomatoes, and cook until they burst, about 4 minutes. Stir in the roasted garlic (or fresh, if using) and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add in the mustard greens and a ladle of pasta water and cook until the mustard wilts, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, scoop the pasta from the water and transfer it to the skillet. Toss together and season with salt and pepper. Toss in the bachelor buttons, bronze fennel, and thyme, as well as the ricotta salata. Transfer to a serving platter and serve with more ricotta salata on the side.

