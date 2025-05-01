Gemini, May 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For charismatic, adaptable, and curious Gemini: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of May.

Our subconscious minds are more perceptive to impending changes than our conscious minds might realize. Just like the tremors before a tsunami, the deepest parts of our hearts and minds can often sense when a significant shift is about to take place. That certainly seems to be the case for you this month, Gemini, as your forecast begins with a challenging square between the waxing crescent Moon and your ruling planet, Mercury. Coming up with a precise plan of action might become more difficult. Brain fog and a general lack of motivation are equally likely culprits. Take note of what’s been bothering you, and keep those records in a place where you can access them easily. Even seemingly minor annoyances or anxieties can be useful guideposts when navigating this month’s major celestial shift.

Videos by VICE

That transition takes place on May 4, when Pluto goes retrograde, a lengthy celestial period that will affect cosmic forecasts for months to come. Despite this dwarf planet’s immense distance from our earthly vantage point, Pluto’s influence over our subconscious minds, societal transformation, taboos, death, and rebirth makes it a notable retrograde nonetheless. If other pesky retrograde periods like Mercury’s are the subtle whispers of winds getting through the cracks in a wall, Pluto retrograde is the tornado that tears the entire structure down. Pluto’s transformations are vast and long-lasting. They pertain to aspects of existence that transcend our individual lives while affecting every part of them.

Several days later, on May 7, Mercury forms a potent conjunction with Chiron in Aries. Chiron is a dwarf planet that governs our vulnerabilities and emotional wounds. It influences the way we transform our pain into something more useful and positive, whether that’s wisdom we can use or knowledge we can share with others. Mercury’s communicative prowess and sharp intellect lend themselves to better comprehension and, in turn, processing of past hurts. It’s never too late to learn from an old mistake, Gemini. Doing so can be the difference between that emotional wound being a sore scab and a subtle scar. You can’t change what’s already happened. But you can change where you go next.

Your ruling planet transitions into earth-ruled Taurus on the same day that it forms a direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon. Mercury in Taurus promotes steadfastness, confidence, and stability. It can also lead to stubbornness, naivete, and alienation. Be careful how you wield this cosmic energy, stargazer. Mercury’s celestial standoff with the waxing gibbous Moon creates conflict between the person you are at this very moment and the person you have the potential to be. The waxing gibbous Moon calls you to assess your progress thus far. If you were to keep up this same path, where would you be under the glow of the full Moon in a few days? If you’re not happy with the answer, now is the time to redirect.

You’ll have a chance to grade your answers, so to speak, when the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Scorpio on May 12. A full Moon in Scorpio might sound intimidating (sorry, Scorpios, but your reputation precedes you). However, don’t be so quick to assume the worst. Scorpio is a celestial domain that locks focus on power dynamics, the subconscious mind, and taboo or opaque topics like sexuality, identity, life’s purpose, faith, and what it means to be successful and content. Under the revealing glow of the full Moon, the cosmos will direct you toward the topic that’s been weighing most heavily on your mind. The flow of power will be wide open during this time, Gemini. Capitalize on the opportunity to hone your strength.

A tangible shift toward rest and recalibration begins on May 16. On this day, the waning gibbous Moon forms a harmonious trine with Mercury. The waning gibbous Moon pushes us to release old behaviors, ideas, or even relationships that no longer serve us the way they once did. Two days later, Mercury and Mars form a challenging square. This alignment sends a clear message: now is not the time to act. There will be plenty of chances to assert yourself in the future. Right now, the stars urge you to tend to your own needs and desires.

The Sun enters your celestial domain, kicking off Gemini season, on May 20. In addition to strengthening your overall sense of self and purpose, the Sun’s placement promotes flexible thinking and a malleable identity. To be clear, this isn’t the same as losing yourself completely, stargazer. It’s merely an opportunity to explore other parts of yourself that you might have thought didn’t exist. You carry multitudes. Even in the final days of your life, there will be depths still unexplored. That’s what makes this information so fulfilling and life so rewarding. Discovering new facets of your identity isn’t a punishment, despite the greater emotional and mental workload. The chance to peer into your shadow self is always a blessing.

The stars continue to prioritize change and innovation as Mercury and Uranus conjoin under Taurus. Uranus might have a bad rap for being chaotic and rebellious. But with Mercury in the mix, this alignment appears to be more bold and innovative than destructive. Explore the possibilities before you and absorb what you can. The new Moon in your celestial domain on May 27 (which just so happens to conjoin with your ruling planet, too) offers the perfect time to reflect on the intel you gathered. How do the old and new versions of yourself compare? Contrast? Balance between the two lies in the answers to either question.

May will be an especially tumultuous time in the cosmos, but at least you’re ending on good footing. May 27 also ushers in a trine between Pluto and Mercury, which is closely followed by the Sun’s conjunction with your ruling planet on May 30. Major change is happening, and all cosmic signs point to it being for the better. Embrace the butterflies in your stomach, Gemini. Great things are on the way.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Gemini! See you next month.