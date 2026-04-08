Gen Z Is Listening to This Song on Repeat to Manifest Luck and Wealth

The internet will take literally anything and turn it into a self-help ritual. Right now, that includes a disco song from 1979 and a bunch of people hoping it pays their bills.

The chosen artifact is Anita Ward’s disco hit “Ring My Bell,” which has become the latest TikTok-approved “money magnet.” Users have been using the song as a manifestation tool, claiming that if you play it on repeat, dance to it, and pair it with the right affirmations, cash, luck, jobs, and other nice little surprises will start appearing in your life. The trend was pushed by TikTok creator @GoddessInanna15, who described it as a “Matrix hack” and a “manifestation and reset frequency.”

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Now, on one hand, I get it. The economy is a joke, rent is demonic, and a lot of people are trying to feel some level of control over their lives without looking at their bank account and wanting to pass out. If dancing around your apartment to disco helps you feel like abundance is possible, that is, at minimum, cheaper than some wellness habits currently being sold online.

@goddessinanna15 This video breaks down the real secret sauce behind Ring My Bell by Anita Ward and why it works so powerfully as a manifestation and reset frequency. It’s not just the hertz, and it’s not as simple as plugging a phrase into a gematria calculator. Words carry frequency, numbers carry geometry, and Anita Ward’s own numerology locks this song into a very specific energetic signature. I walk you through the patterns in the notes you see on screen, how the cipher connects phrases like “I am wealthy,” “Win money,” and “Cancel my debt,” and why this track functions as a feminine receiving portal. When you understand how words, numbers, and sound weave reality, the whole pattern becomes obvious. #fypシ゚ #fypシ゚viral #matrixhack #ringmybell #matrixglitch ♬ sonido original – .othergran1

Gen Z Put This Song on Repeat to Manifest Good Luck and Cash

The trend has clearly found an audience. The New York Post reported that over 5,000 clips using the music were posted in recent weeks, while Billboard said streams of “Ring My Bell” jumped 277% over the past month, reaching 2.53 million official streams in a single week. Some users swear the song brought them gigs, cash, and ideal thrift finds. That sounds more like a run of good timing than anything mystical.

There are elements of this that are real, even if the magic-money angle is not. The Post quoted Dr. Patrick K. Porter, founder of BrainTap Technologies, saying, “Music activates multiple brain systems simultaneously—emotional centers, memory networks, attention pathways.” He also said repeated listening can strengthen neural pathways, especially when emotion and intention are involved. Audio expert Nikki Camilleri told the paper that a song can become “a shortcut to a target mental state.”

That explanation isn’t as fun as “disco song unlocks wealth portal,” but it’s also a lot easier to believe. A song can hype you up, pull you out of a bad headspace, and make you feel a little more on top of your game, a little luckier, a little readier to get out of your comfort zone. That explanation is believable. The rest feels like people on TikTok giving a catchy song way too much power.