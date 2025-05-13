Want a New $1,100 Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for Free From AT&T? Of Course You Do.

The newest star in Samsung’s Galaxy (smartphone range), the S25 Edge, was only just publicly launched on the evening of May 12, and already AT&T is talking about ways in which you can get a free one.

All you have to do is trade in an eligible device. But what counts as an eligible device? We’ll get to that below, because that’s a complicated answer.

The Galaxy S25 Edge goes on sale on May 30. This is a pre-order deal, meaning it’s only live until May 29. So dawdle for a week or two, if you must, but this deal lasts only for a limited time.

what’s eligible?

AT&T customers are eligible (duh), as are certain FirstNet customers (those can check their eligibility here). And while the deal trumpets that the phone being traded in can be of “any year, any condition,” that only applies to certain Samsung smartphones, the full list of which is available within the fine print.

“To qualify for max credit (up to $1,100 off S25 Edge), minimum trade-in value must be $35 or higher after device condition questions have been answered,” says AT&T’s fine print (go to “device offers,” and then click “see offer details”). “Galaxy S, Z, and Note series smartphones from any year will be accepted in any condition.”

The $1,100 Galaxy S25 Edge ends up free if you select the 256GB model. But the $1,100-off deal seems to apply to the 512GB model, as well, making it nearly free. The fine print on Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge page mentions only the 256GB model, but if you select the 512GB option in the phone configurator, it lops off $1,100, showing a monthly payment of $3.34 per month, down from $33.89.

Because the deal knocks $1,100 off the price, it reduces the 512GB model’s $1,220 price to $120. Now $120 for a four-figure phone is a damn good deal. You can also select any color you want: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue are all game.

Still unsure about whether you’ll pull the trigger? That’s OK. You’ve got time. But not a whole hell of a lot of time. This deal’s only live until May 29. And then the lights on this Galaxy deal go out.