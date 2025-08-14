Ghost of Yotei Adds New Feature That Improves Combat in a Big Way

Sucker Punch Productions is adding a new feature to Ghost of Yotei that overhauls combat in a pretty substantial way. The new mechanic will give players a significant advantage over their foes during battle encounters.

Ghost of Yotei Gets New Disarm Counter Mechanic

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions

According to a series of screenshots from Sucker Punch Studios, Ghost of Yotei will feature a new “Disarm” feature that lets you remove weapons from enemies.

If you’re thinking, “Wait a minute, didn’t Ghost of Tsushima also allow you to disarm foes?” This is true; the first game had a similar feature. However, you had to beat NPCs into submission and wait for them to kneel before you could trigger it.

In Ghost of Yotei, the Disarm feature has been completely overhauled as a counter mechanic. Specifically, Disarm is now a new “Focus Attack” tied to your weapon.

The new special ability can be used by holding down the “Triangle” button when an enemy is getting ready to launch into an attack. You’ll know when you can use Disarm, as your foe will get a “yellow glint” around their weapon.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions

If you successfully trigger the Disarm counter during these attacks, you will knock your foe’s weapon out of their hands. Doing this also replenishes your Spirit meter energy.

The new change is a pretty big one, as it now makes Disarm a counterattack in the middle of battle. I, for one, am really excited about this update, as it will make combat feel more intense. Similar to Bloodborne, you will now get rewarded for taking aggressive risks in combat.

Each Weapon Has A Unique Counter Special Attack

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions

If the new combat feature wasn’t cool enough, it was also confirmed that every weapon in Ghost of Yotei will have its own unique disarm ability. For example, the Yari uses a kick attack, whereas the Katana is a flashy sheath slash. So, depending on which weapon you unlock, your Disarm ability will change into a new Focus Attack.

Sucker Punch Studios gave us a preview of the Disarm feature during the July Ghost of Yotei State of Play. However, it wasn’t until recently that it was confirmed that every weapon will have multiple special attacks.

In the State of Play, we see protagonist Atsu showing off some of the unique Disarm counters. In one sequence, she throws her spear into the ground and then dropkicks the enemy’s Katana out of his hands.

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions

Another feature Sucker Punch Productions has been promoting in the Ghost of Tsushima sequel is Atsu’s ability to change weapons instantly. In Ghost of Yotei, you can swap between various weapons with a single button press.

This is a big deal with regard to Disarm Counters, as each weapon has its own unique Focus Attack. So, depending on the enemy and their attack, you can swap to a specific weapon if you want to use that particular counter. The new Ghost of Yotei feature even lets you block fire attacks, which is awesome.