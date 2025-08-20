Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC Confirmed at Gamescom

One of the most surprising additions to Ghost of Tsushima was the Legends DLC. As a standalone single-player game, DLC was something everyone hoped for, but no one saw a full-blown multiplayer mode coming. Not only did we get it, but Sucker Punch knocked it out of the park. A full story mode, raid, and survival mode were more than I ever expected, and it was incredible. So, naturally, we all wanted to see if Ghost of Yotei would have the same—and at Gamescom, we got our answer.

Ghost of yotei legends DLC is coming in 2026

The new Song of Vengeance trailer gave us another reason to admire the game’s insane visuals. I don’t know if Sucker Punch can deliver something that tops Tsushima’s classic opening, but it’s clear they’re going to take their best possible shot.

Videos by VICE

The main hook of the trailer, however, is the tease at the end: Ghost of Yotei Legends. Slated for a 2026 release, the DLC will be free to anyone who owns the base game. A post on the PlayStation Blog revealed the following:

“Ghost of Yōtei Legends will offer two-player story missions and four-player survival matches. This time around, you’ll play as one of four character classes and try to defeat demonic, giant versions of members of the Yōtei Six, plus a variety of new enemies that fight alongside them.”

If you haven’t yet experienced Legends in Ghost of Tsushima, I highly recommend it. This might actually inspire me to run some of it back with the Discord crew. I needed a reason to dive back into it.

Ghost of Yotei releases on October 2nd, 2025, and please believe I’ll be right there with the controller in hand. As for the upcoming DLC, “Stay tuned for many more details about Ghost of Yōtei Legends as we get closer to its launch in 2026.”