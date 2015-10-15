Gin Smash Recipe

“As ever, our goal is to draw inspiration from the historical sources for drinks, rather than to simply repeat them. We think you will find our version bracing and in touch with whichever era you’re drinking it in.”

Serves: 1

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients



¾ ounce|20 ml lemon sherbet

3 dashes Bittermens Orchard Street Celery Shrub

6 to 8 fresh mint leaves

½ ounce|14 ml fresh lemon juice

2 ½ ounces|71 ml Bols Genever

freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

Directions

Add all the ingredients, except the garnish, to a shaker. Fill with ice and shake. Strain into a punch glass. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Excerpted from THE DEAD RABBIT DRINKS MANUAL by Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry. Copyright © 2015 by The Best Bar in the World, LLC. Photography © 2015 by Brent Herrig Photoraphy. Reprinted by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.

