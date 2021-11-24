Help Drug Researchers Answer All the Big Questions

The nights are drawing in early, turkey sandwiches are on the shelves and, as of this week, it is fully Big Coat weather. Point being, it is once again that time of year: the launch of the annual Global Drug Survey.

The project is exactly what it sounds like: an independent and anonymous survey of the world’s drug users, conducted to find out how drugs are being used, and what can be done to better protect the people using them.

In the GDS team’s own words, the survey is “committed to helping make drug use safer regardless of the legal status of the drug, and promoting honest conversations about drug use across the world”.

This year, alongside all the usual stuff, the survey investigates attitudes around a fictitious psychoactive drug named “Rhapsodol”, illegal raves and the government meddling in drug use. Take part anonymously right here.