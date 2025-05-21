Google Is About to Unleash an AI Filmmaking Tool for Anyone to Use

Fresh off the presses today from Google I/O 2025, akin to Google’s springtime Christmas morning, where they announce all sorts of new products and master plans, comes an AI filmmaking tool called Google Flow. It’s available to use starting today, although you have to have a paid Google AI plan. But you can get a one-month free trial, so what’ve you got to lose?

Perhaps this would be the tool to finally make the European heist movie of my dreams, starring both Jason Statham and Daniel Craig. If only Google wouldn’t surely have protections against using real-life people without their consent. Although hey, Jason and Daniel, if you’re reading this…

Film creation screen of Google Flow – Credit: Google/screenshot by Matt Jancer

in go prompts, out come movies

The interface looks fairly simple. You’re presented with an input field similar to any generative AI, such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini, that you’ve surely been fooling around with in the past couple of years.

You can control the “camera’s” motion, angles, and perspectives, making sure that your viewers see the scene as closely to how you have it in your head.

“Behind the scenes, Gemini models make prompting intuitive, so you can describe your vision in everyday language,” reads Google’s product announcement. “You can bring your own assets to create characters, or use Flow to make your own ingredients with Imagen’s text-to-image capabilities.”

As for when you’ll be able to fire up Google Flow and make movies of your own, you can do it now. You just have to first be a subscriber of Google AI Pro for $20 per month or Google AI Ultra for a staggering $250 per month.

Google AI Pro offers 100 film generations per month, and Google AI Ultra upgrades that to include “the highest usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation, bringing environmental sounds and character dialogue directly into video creation,” as Google somewhat vaguely puts it.

Google AI Pro is offering the first month for free, and Google AI Ultra is half off for the first three months. If all you want to do is try your hand at making movies without all those pesky human film screws members requiring safety protocols and rest, grab yourself a free one-month trial of Google AI Pro.

Let’s see what you’ve got, Spielberg.