Gooners, Rejoice – ‘Oblivion Remastered’ Already Has Lewd Mods

Did you read my Helldivers 2 lewd mods article and think, “Damn, can I get any MORE gooner add-ons for my games?” If so, then good news. Oblivion Remastered just came out last Tuesday, and it already has a good chunk of adult mods available for download. Yes, if you want to play Oblivion with one hand in 2025, the option is available to you once more.

Nexus Mods, one of the most popular modding sites on the internet, is the de facto hub for lewd Oblivion Remastered. In fact, PC Gamer previously introduced the world to the site’s ahegao short sword. But the lewd rabbit hole goes so much deeper. You see, the site has nearly a dozen mods under the “adult content” section for the game, most arriving within the first 100 hours of Oblivion Remastered‘s release.

Free the ‘Oblivion Remastered’ nipple

Screenshot: Teslov

The oldest Oblivion Remastered adult mod on Nexus Mods is Teslov’s “Oblivion Underwear Unification” add-on. Which removes the top undergarment for the game’s “Body Type 1” characters. In other words, the mod makes it so feminine player characters can run around, bare breasts and all. This includes new texture and modeling work for exposed nipples on female characters’ breasts, save for a few select races. The motivation for the mod, according to its creator, is that “everyone should be allowed to charge into battle flexing their pecs.” Fair enough!

Then there’s Nexus’ second-oldest Oblivion Remastered adult mod, the aptly titled GoonedOutGames’ “Thiccer Than a Snicker,” which turns the Flame Atronach into a voluptuous babe. To be clear, the Flame Atronach has long been the source of thirsty memes online, especially given her curvy figure in Skyrim. However, “Thiccer Than a Snicker” goes above and beyond, as it “enhances the ‘attributes’ of the Flame Atronach.” Translation? The mod enlargens her breasts, turns her butt into a plump peach, and even includes “some ‘definition’ to the groin.” Also, for some reason, her shoes are gone. The end result is a tricked out baddie with a fat ass and an enormous bosom, turning her into a Blender porn parody version of herself.

Screenshot: GoonedOutGames

Other Oblivion Remastered lewd mods include a topless version of the Spider Daedra, the “Female Khajiit Hourglass Nude Body” mod, which is pretty self-explanatory in my opinion, and even a body armor mod that lets you ogle more bare skin on female NPCs. If that wasn’t enough, you can even snag a jiggle physics mod. Yes, you read that right: Jiggle physics. Emma Frost, you’re on watch.

Adult modding website LoversLab also has its eye on Oblivion Remastered‘s lewd capabilities. With an entire forum already set up for the game. As of this article’s publication, no 18+ mods appear on the site. But users are already keeping tabs on NSFW releases in the wild. So, expect the lovely lewd creators on the site to start cooking up some adult content soon.

Oblivion Remastered will likely become a hot spot for lewd gamers in the weeks and months ahead. However, not everyone will flock to the game. BDS announced a boycott on Microsoft gaming products in early April. Including a direct call to avoid purchasing Bethesda video games. So, don’t expect every adult modder to start working on NSFW additions to Oblivion Remastered. Some will likely avoid purchasing the game, citing Microsoft’s complicity in “Israel’s illegal occupation, apartheid regime, and ongoing genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza,” to quote the announcement.