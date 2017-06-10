Can’t Make it to England? Stream Gorillaz’ Demon Dayz Festival Here

Even if you can’t make it to the Gorillaz’ inaugural Demon Dayz festival in person, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all of the action.

The festival, which is scheduled to kick off today at the Dreamland Amusement Park in Margate, England, will be streamed live on Red Bull TV. This initial festival will include performances from Gorillaz collaborators including Vince Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul, and more. The festival live stream begins at 2 PM Eastern.

Demon Dayz is just the latest in a week of news for the band. Earlier this week, they shared a video for a new track called “Sleeping Powder,” the first new song by the group since the release of their latest album Humanz.

Watch the stream and view the entire schedule of festival performers here. In April, we wrote about the 20 best Gorillaz collaborators.