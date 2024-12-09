Grandma Actually Got Run Over by a Reindeer in New York

American Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now Christmas looms on the horizon, but like the moldy turkey and rock-hard mashed potatoes you’ve still got lingering in your fridge, there are remnants of Turkey Day still hanging around. For instance, at a Thanksgiving Day marathon held in Watertown, New York, a literal grandma got run over by an actual reindeer. You know, like the silly novelty song.

“Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” released in 1979 by a then-married couple Elmo and Patsy, is prophetic. Little did Elmo Shropshire and Patsy Trigg know that 45 years after the release of their silly song about a grandmother being trampled to death by one of Santa’s reindeer, (implying that Santa Claus committed vehicular manslaughter), their song would come to life, just, without the Santa part.

During the Turkey Day run in Watertown, a pack of deer decided to enter the race without having registered first, rendering them ineligible for any ribbons. In the footage shared with Derrigo’s Service Center, the deer nimbly slices through the crowd of racers clad in their winterwear. Well, most of the deer were nimble. One of them slammed head-on into a group of three women at full speed, knocking over two of them, including the titular grandma.

The reindeer quickly stood up and fled the scene. One of the trampled women was treated for minor injuries on the scene while the other one was taken to the hospital via ambulance and treated for minor injuries.

Let’s hope no other novelty Christmas songs start coming to life this holiday season. There’s no telling what your father will do with that loaded pistol he keeps in a drawer at his bedside table if he catches your mother kissing Santa Claus.