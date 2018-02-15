Grandma Pie Recipe

It has to be a little burnt on the bottom. That is the characteristic of the Grandma pizza.

Servings: 10-12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the sauce:

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves

2 teaspoons dried oregano

7 garlic cloves, minced

4 anchovies

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

for the pizza:

olive oil, for greasing

2 basic pizza dough recipe

6 cups freshly grated mozzarella cheese

Directions

Make the sauce: In the bowl of a food processor, combine the basil, anchovies, garlic, and oregano until finely minced. In a large bowl, combine the garlic and herb mixture with the oil, salt, pepper, and tomatoes, mixing well to combine. Set the sauce aside. Heat the oven to 450°F. Grease 2 (13-inch-by-18-inch) baking sheets with olive oil. Spread half of the pizza dough into each sheet tray and, using your fingertips, pat it into an even layer. Sprinkle each generously with cheese, making sure you get it right to the edge of the pan and crust (that makes it nice and crispy–you like crispy cheese, don’t you?). Drizzle the sauce over the top of each pizza, sort of on the diagonal, taking care not to cover the entire pie with sauce. Bake the pizzas, rotating halfway if need be, until the cheese and crust are golden and crispy, 22 to 24 minutes. Remove from the oven, cool slightly, cut into slices, and eat immediately.

