420-Friendly Destinations in the US: The 7 Best Cities for High Times

It sucks when you go on vacation and can’t bring your precious vape with you. Thankfully, the US has plenty of states with legal marijuana, making for some high getaways.

These are my seven favorite cities for buying and consuming cannabis. They’re all 420-friendly destinations. I’ve lived in three and visited every one, and can tell you the weed scenes are all unique.

Las Vegas, Nevada

By David Vives on Pexels

Vegas is definitely not casual about weed. The dispensaries are extravagant and modern, with grand displays of products. They almost feel corporate or industrial. The dispensaries always hang out on the cutting edge, with the latest products and innovations. Be warned, bud is expensive here.

Walking through Planet 13 feels like visiting a weed museum, with joints and gummies in glass cases. The idea is to walk around, consider your options, and then head to the counter to purchase. While you can’t consume cannabis just anywhere, there are numerous cannabis lounges, ready and waiting for stoners like you.

Denver, Colorado

By Joshua Woroniecki on Pexels

Unlike Vegas, Denver’s weed scene is chill. You’ll find casual dispensaries tucked away in unexpected places. One dispensary might look like a record store, while another looks like a medical clinic.

The best way to enjoy Denver weed like a true local is to smoke it while on a nature walk or hanging out at one of the green parks. No, you can’t consume cannabis in public here either, but people are lax about it, just be lowkey when others are around.

San Francisco, California

By Belle Co on Pexels

The weed culture in San Francisco feels artsy and hipster. The dispensaries are adorned with graffiti art on the walls and inviting floor-to-ceiling windows. Consumption lounges are growing in popularity here; some are inside dispensaries, curating a community experience for tokers.

Embrace the creative spirit by getting baked and going to an art festival or painting workshop. SF has created a convivial vibe around cannabis, so don’t be afraid to be friendly with other people who are clearly on the same high as you.

Seattle, Washington

By Josh Fields on Pexels

Like many other aspects of Seattle, the weed scene has a grunge undertone. Even the biggest, fanciest dispensaries still feel underground. Throw on your flannel and distressed jeans, and try one of the local edible brands.

The city also isn’t particularly strict with cannabis consumption, even though it’s illegal in public. I’ve smoked on Seattle piers, on my way to Pike Place, and in the bigger parks. Again, be subtle about it — don’t spark a blunt atop the Space Needle.

Boston, Massachusetts

By Jayden Burdick on Pexels

Boston is a severely underrated city for weed. What else are Bostonians supposed to do during a Nor’easter storm? Drink? We do that too. The dispensaries balance casualness and modernity. They don’t feel grungey, but they aren’t opulent either.

While places like Cali and Colorado are praised for their weed, Boston has potent and fresh products. Sadly, Boston cops don’t play around. Don’t smoke anywhere BPD might roll up on you. But there are still plenty of spots, namely the Charles River Esplanade and Boston Common.

Portland, Oregon

By Tabitha Mort on Pexels

Portland’s weed culture is interesting and probably most comparable to San Francisco’s. Expect smaller dispensaries with a local, laidback energy. The bud here can also be wonderfully affordable — $2 joints, $5 gummy packs, $5 vapes, etc.

Portland is a weed-loving destination, but the cannabis culture isn’t out in the open. If you want to experience more of the local weed culture, look for weed-focused events, like dispensary parties, art festivals, and high yoga classes.

Kansas City, Missouri

By ANDREW PETERSON on Pexels

KC’s weed scene isn’t super out in the open either, but the dispensaries are delightful. KC might have the friendliest budtenders in the country, and they’re psyched to help you find (affordable) products. The stoners here are still excited that recreational cannabis is legal, as of 2023.

The cannabis stereotypes are fading, and people are embracing local farms and brands to support the city’s move into the cannabis space. Some farms even have a “farm-to-table” experience where you can smoke super fresh weed. Slowly but surely, cannabis lounges are opening up too.

Be Respectful With the Bud

By Fidan Mammadli on Pexels

While many states have legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana, public cannabis consumption is still a no-go across the country. It’s technically not allowed, but people do it. I’m not telling you to do it; I’m stating facts.

If you can’t enjoy your weed in your Airbnb or hotel, be sure you’re not using it somewhere that might upset people. With that said, cities like Portland have weed-friendly accommodations that can be fun!

Just be respectful of the city you’re in. Don’t spark up at a farmers market or outside city hall. C’mon, guys, be cool about it.

Some Regional Treats to Try

Take advantage of being in a new city and try these regional cannabis products that can be hard to find elsewhere.

NuLeaf is a popular brand in Las Vegas, but they do have a few locations in California. They’re loved for their topicals and mix-in products, like this easy-to-use Delta-9 THC Oil.

Evergreen Herbal’s Darl Chocolate + Sea Salt Edibles are mouthwatering and super potent, but they’re only prominent in Washington State.

The PBR High Seltzers are one of my favorite drinks, and sadly, they’re only available in California at a few locations, mostly around San Francisco and Palm Springs.