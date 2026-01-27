ARC Raiders Trials System Explained

ARC Raiders players who have progressed far enough to unlock the Trials system have a chance to complete weekly tasks and earn some exciting rewards in the extraction shooter.

That said, the Trials system isn’t explained very well in the game’s minimalist tutorial and players may need to do some homework to understand how it all works.

What are ARC RAiders Trials?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

For players who are totally unfamiliar with the system, Trials is a ranking system that allows raiders to compete for points on a leaderboard to raise their Trials rank and earn rewards.

When Do Trials unlock?

Players cannot take part in Trials until they have worked through most of the game’s introductory content and made their way topside a number of times. Trials unlock at level 15.

Once players hit level 15, then the Trials tab in navigation will become accessible.

How The weekly System works

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Each week, raiders are given five Trials Challenges. The weekly challenges can always be found in the Trials menu in game and we post a guide for each of the challenges every Monday.

Players can head topside and earn points toward each challenge by completing the actions required for each individual task. Points are tallied up at extraction and only a raider’s best score in each challenge is kept.

Points are doubled on maps that have active conditions, so keep an eye out for those and take advantage of them when possible.

Raiders are ranked according to the combined score of their personal best runs in each challenge. With the arrival of the Monday reset each week, raiders will change ranks depending on their place in their division’s leaderboard.

Here is a list of all the ranks available:

Rookie I

Rookie II

Rookie III

Tryhard I

Tryhard II

Tryhard III

Wildcard I

Wildcard II

Wildcard III

Daredevil I

Daredevil II

Daredevil III

Hotshot

Cantina Legend (Top 1,000)

What ARe the Rewards for Trials?

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Players who are taking the time to complete Trials Challenges are rewarded with Challenge Rewards and Seasonal Rewards.

Challenge Rewards – These reward a random Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item or blueprint. Challenge rewards are claimed automatically after you extract from the map. Rewards can only be claimed once per challenge tier per week.

– These reward a random Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item or blueprint. Challenge rewards are claimed automatically after you extract from the map. Rewards can only be claimed once per challenge tier per week. Seasonal Rewards – Once the Trials Season comes to an end, players are rewarded with cosmetics and emotes based on their final ranked placement. Finishing with a high rank rewards all of the items from the lower ranks.

That should be everything players need to know to get started in the Trials System. Be sure to check back every Monday for the new list of Challenges and tips for how to complete each of the tasks.

ARC Raiders is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.