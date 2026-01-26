ARC Raiders – How To Complete Week 14 Trials (January 26)

Another Monday is here, which means it is time for ARC Raiders to begin another round of Trials challenges. The Week 14 Trials are out now and players have some tricky tasks to work through.

All Week 14 Trials in Arc Raiders

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Now that players have had time to wrap up their ARC Raiders Week 13 Trials, it is time to start working on Week 14. As always, players have five new challenges to focus on this week as they head topside for loot.

Videos by VICE

Here is a full list of all Week 14 Trials:

Damage Bastions

Destroy Ticks, Fireballs and Pops

Damage Wasps

Harvest Plants

Damage Rocketeers, Leapers or Bastions

How to Damage Bastions for Week 14 Trials

This week’s list kicks off with a challenging one. Players need to deal damage to a Bastion this week, which is one of the toughest ARC enemies in the game. This task can be completed on any map, though spawns are a bit more common on the higher level maps.

This is a great one to team up with friends for if that’s an option. To actually get through and deal enough damage, players will need to enter the map with a decent loadout. It would be wise to bring along a heavy weapon if that’s an option.

As always, remember to use cover and focus on weak points. Bastions have yellow joints on their legs to target and canisters on their backs.

How to Destroy ticks, Fireballs, and Pops for Week 14 Trials

Screenshot: Embark Studios

Unlike the Bastion Trial, this one focuses on some of the easiest ARC enemies to destroy. All of the enemies that count for this Trial can usually be taken down easily, even with a free loadout, as long as players focus on weak points and don’t get overwhelmed.

Players should have no trouble finding eligible enemies for this Trial on any map. The main thing to avoid is being outnumbered. Players will ideally want to take these enemies out one at a time in one on one fights. If the numbers aren’t in your favor, fall back and regroup.

How to Damage Wasps for Week 14 Trials

Wasps can cause a bit more trouble than ticks and pops, but they’re a very easy target for players who head into the fight with a plan. This flying enemy is pretty scary in the early game, they’re very easy to takedown once you spot their weakpoints and enter the fight with the right kind of weapon.

Ideally, players should load into a map with a long-range weapon equipped for this Trial. Wasps will show up everywhere, so any map is fine. Players should then lay low and snipe Wasps from an elevated safe distance. Wasps struggle to track enemies that are as high or higher than them, so striking from above is a great strategy. Focus on the blades and they’ll crash to the ground.

How to Harvest Plants for Week 14 Trials

For this non-violent Trial, players should try to find a map with the Lush Bloom condition active. This condition rotates about every two hours.

Once you are topside, keep an eye out for any plants that require harvesting and pick them up. Players should be on the lookout for mushrooms, great mullein, and agave.

Keep in mind that fruit does not count towards progress for this Trial. That means players need to focus on harvestable plants, rather than lemons and pears.

How to Damage rocketeers, leapers, or bastions for Week 14 Trials

Luckily, progress towards the first Trial can be stacked with this one. So to start, follow all the advice above and take down a Bastion.

Additionally, players will wants to target some Rocketeers and Leapers. For this part of the Trial, players will likely have the best spawn rates and luck at The Blue Gate on the Buried City map. Once there, players should be able to spot Rocketeers flying around most of the map. They are not hard to find at this location.

The Leapers, on the other hand, will likely be found around the Reinforced Reception point of interest. Much like the first Bastion trial, players will really want to enter these fights with a stronger load out if they are able to.

That should be everything players need to complete this week’s Trials.

Arc Raiders is available now on consoles and PC.