Harry Styles Lost His Virginity to This 90s Alt-Rock Band, and It Honestly Explains So Much

On May 21, 2026, Harry Styles admitted to a room full of important people in the British music industry that he lost his virginity while listening to Radiohead. Not only that, but he said this while Thom Yorke of Radiohead was in the room. What’s more, Thom Yorke of Radiohead was being inducted into the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy that night, and Harry Styles was giving an introductory speech.

Of all the things celebrities have admitted to in speeches and interviews, there’s usually a feeling of why this? when they reveal details about awkward first times. Personally, I always want to ask why would you want the public to know that about you? Perhaps it’s just a little white lie for fun. But, lurking in the back of my mind, there’s the possibility that they’re being completely serious.

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Picking someone with that kind of goofy personal anecdote to introduce Thom Yorke to the Ivors Academy Fellowship at large was a pretty good move, all things considered. But mostly, Styles spent his five-minute speech elaborating on Radiohead’s influence on his own career. Of course, his little revelation was the moment that went viral, as these things do.

Harry Styles Praises Radiohead for Influencing His ‘Belief in the Purpose of the Arts’

On Thursday night, Harry Styles gave his speech during the Ivor Novello Awards in London, which celebrate achievements in British songwriting and composition. Meanwhile, Styles’ admission served as a moment of levity for the crowd.

“I lost my virginity to ‘Talk Show Host’,” he said, referring to the 1996 Radiohead B-side, which originally appeared on the “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” single. After a pause, Styles amended his original statement. “I lost my virginity to the intro of ‘Talk Show Host’,” he said, and the crowd roared with laughter.

But the real meat of Styles’ speech focused on the creative impact Radiohead has had on him as an artist. He praised Thom Yorke as a “hero,” saying he lives atop the “magical music mountain that we’re all attempting to climb.”

“I cannot overstate how his work has influenced my belief in the purpose of the arts in our world today,” he added, “and I cannot overstate how much his work continues to influence me.”

There’s nothing wrong with a little Radiohead between friends

Specifically, he said that his 2019 hit “Watermelon Sugar” wouldn’t exist without Radiohead’s 1997 track “Exit Music (for a Film)”.

“Imagine that … A world without that song,” he joked. Styles then admitted that giving a speech about Thom Yorke while Thom Yorke was in the room listening was a “truly terrifying honor.” But, he concluded by clarifying, “It’s an honor to be here tonight to present Thom with this recognition of his enduring influence on British music. Radiohead is my favorite band. Thank you, Thom, forever.”

In addition to being honored at the Ivor Novello Awards, Yorke also debuted a new song. “Space Walk” is built around contemplative lyrics and rooted in emotional piano. Yorke accompanied it with an acoustic performance of “Jigsaw Falling Into Place”.