Grasshopper Float Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 scoops ice cream ( I love “Bath Salts” from Ice and Vice in NYC’s Chinatown, which is lavender- and pine-flavored)

¾ ounce|20 ml dark rum

½ ounce|15 ml creme de menthe

½ ounce|15 ml white cacao

1 teaspoon chlorophyll

bee pollen, for garnish

confectioner’s silver dust, for garnish

Directions

Scoop ice cream into a glass. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake rum, creme de cacao, creme de menthe, and chlorophyll separately. Pour over the ice cream. Garnish with silver-dusted bee pollen. Bee pollen is available at any health food store. Silver dust can be purchased at any cake supply shop.

