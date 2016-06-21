Grasshopper Float Recipe

Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
2 scoops ice cream ( I love “Bath Salts” from Ice and Vice in NYC’s Chinatown, which is lavender- and pine-flavored)
¾ ounce|20 ml dark rum
½ ounce|15 ml creme de menthe
½ ounce|15 ml white cacao
1 teaspoon chlorophyll
bee pollen, for garnish
confectioner’s silver dust, for garnish
Directions
- Scoop ice cream into a glass. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake rum, creme de cacao, creme de menthe, and chlorophyll separately. Pour over the ice cream.
- Garnish with silver-dusted bee pollen. Bee pollen is available at any health food store. Silver dust can be purchased at any cake supply shop.
