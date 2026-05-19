The Future Is Here and It Was at Rolling Loud 2026: A Look Into How the Biggest Hip-Hop Festival Bridged the IRL and the URL

The internet makes it extremely easy to live in a bubble. Social media has the capability to inflate how big an artist actually is in real life. If you see enough people online supporting an act, you have to assume they’re massive stars. Not to mention, some artists fake their streams. Due to this digital barrier, it can be difficult to parse whether or not an artist is actually big or even good in real life.

Rolling Loud provides an interesting proposition: if you’re poppin’ on the internet, show us how great you are in person. “The live show is still the real test. The internet can make somebody famous really fast, but getting in front of a crowd and creating a real moment is different. That’s when artists really become stars,” Rolling Loud co-founder Matt Zingler told me. “So many artists had their first major festival moments on a Rolling Loud stage, and fans remember that forever.”

Videos by VICE

This year’s festival in Orlando provided a vast array of different acts with a ton of internet buzz and international acclaim. Artists like Fimiguerrero, EsDeeKid, and Fakemink accounted for hip-hop’s great underground emergence from the UK. Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely, representing Opium, summoned mosh pits, and trash cans were thrown at Rolling Loud. It was more than just internet hype. Fashion hype beasts were generals commanding their troops to back up when artists told them to ‘open that s**t up’ before their next song.

Who Lived Up to the Hype at Rolling Loud 2026?

Play video

Consequently, this year’s festival felt like a changing of the guard, a statement that the future was actively here. The best performances reminded me that the art of performance still required you to rap. You couldn’t just aura farm while your song plays over giant speakers.

Detroit’s own Lelo was electric with his stage presence, spawning mosh pits on a whim as he went bar for bar with incredible breath control. Similarly, Chow Lee’s raunchy brand of sexy drill music in New York was irresistible in a live setting. A big part of his set was getting the crowd involved, especially those who might not be hip to his work. By his final song, “ms. beautiful V!”, he recruited an older lady to come on stage so he could essentially catcall her with his song.

Hip-hop veterans frankly showed a lot of the lineup how it was done, earning the audience’s enthusiasm with incredible hit songs. Young Thug performing “Digits” during Ken Carson’s headlining set on Sunday was one of the biggest reactions from Rolling Loud attendees all weekend. Chief Keef also performed a vast array of his greatest songs, where the crowd’s energy was out of this world. Everyone was getting pushed back and all around by the rabid fans who lit up at records like “Earned It”, “Faneto”, and “Love Sosa”. The Chicago legend relished in all of the adulation and rapped almost every word alongside his posse, loitering on stage.

Who Didn’t Live Up to the Hype at Rolling Loud?

Admittedly, some artists didn’t stand up to the eye test. Several artists seemed content letting their backing tracks do the heavy lifting as they intermittently rap along to their own songs. At some point, it started to feel like karaoke, a complaint levied all too much at newer rappers.

Fakemink stood out for how glaringly amateur his set came across. For an artist who talks so much about being the greatest, he just kind of limped around the stage, playing with his coat as the crowd largely didn’t react to him. “I’d rather be doing films,” he told DAZED back in March. Yeah, we could tell.

Sahbabii’s set was extremely brief. The Atlanta rapper performed for a little under 12 minutes to mild interest from the audience, donning a black jacket, pants, and a mask, which he only pulled down to rap. I couldn’t tell if he was sick or just sick of us.

Most surprising of all: Playboi Carti’s set was just okay. The crowd provided ample energy— that was far from the problem. Instead, Carti relied on rockstar aura over a good show. He perched at the top of a castle-like fixture as he occasionally moaned, screamed, and warbled in autotune. Occasionally, he propped his leg up on the ledge as he looked down at the headlining Rolling Loud crowd on Saturday. Sure, he was sky high, but he acted as if he was above us. Rock stars can typically pull that off, but Carti didn’t care to perform enough to earn that larger-than-life energy.

By the end of Rolling Loud, Matt Zingler’s reflections on internet culture rang even truer in my head. No matter how much social media may boost an artist’s profile, the live stage will determine everything. “Everything moves way faster now. A clip can go viral overnight, and suddenly, kids are showing up to a set already knowing every word before the artist even has a real project out. But the festival tells you pretty quickly what’s real and what’s not,” Zingler said. “When thousands of people know every word and the energy is there, you can feel it immediately.”

Business Was Booming at Rolling Loud 2026

Things were bound to get predictably expensive at the festival. Food and beverage vendors were raking in the dough here. Water bottles ran at $5 a pop, a jumbo Corn Dog was $25, same for a tall White Claw. Similarly, merch would burn a hole in your pocket, too. Going to the Glo Gang tent meant spending over $125 on pins, a CD, and a hat. GLD were selling chains and bracelets— some modest, some gaudy and pricey. Thankfully, none of these places were skimping on quality, something that isn’t always a given when you’re taking part in such an expansive experience.

Rolling Loud also proved to be grounds for increasingly rare, philanthropic efforts for some corporate giants. Dunkin’ was handing out refreshers and refreshing attendees themselves with a fresh coat of sunscreen at every turn. Under Armour provided a space to cool down and recharge during the muggy heat that was causing some to doze off or pass out completely.

Zig Zag embodied the ‘Life’s Fast Burn Slow’ mantra by being the go-to spot for rolling papers. No one needed to make a run to the gas station beforehand to pick up a pack of Swisher Sweets or their own papers. As long as you had your own bud, they took care of you. With the sheer amount of weed smoke blown in my face throughout the weekend, clearly, the business model worked.

Rolling Loud 2026 is a Time Capsule for This Period in Modern Society

Rolling Loud 2026 proved to be a fascinating experience for a first-time festival-goer. People-watching led to a lot of different kinds of observations, from the strange and interesting to the absurd and hilarious. At one point, amongst the giant crowd walking, there was a little person doing tricks on a scooter. Two guys were burning their hands doing pushups on the scorching concrete. Many people were limping or walking out of performances with their hands covering their faces from bloody noses and potential black eyes.

Perhaps most eye-opening of all was how people put together their outfits for Rolling Loud. Again, Orlando was relentless in its humid heat. So to see people still wearing leather like Jodeci in the desert was jarring. But fashion statements were just as important as staying hydrated. If that meant all black outfits with studded belts and hats, they were putting it on. Moreover, there were so many skimpy outfits that it might give a conservative pundit an aneurysm before launching into a segment about the nuclear family.

Ultimately, the melting pot of styles and cultures was beautiful to behold when taking in Rolling Loud. No matter how much dirt and dust got in people’s noses, there was still a rampant enthusiasm among festival goers. Sure, there were plenty of content creators with camera people repeating takes. Camera phones were abundant whenever an artist took the stage. But whenever it was time to watch an artist, it was refreshing to see people remove themselves from the digital sphere.

Rolling Loud also allowed me to catch a glimpse into what actually mattered in hip-hop today. The internet is an echo chamber that never quite equates to meaningful stardom. These stages allowed rising artists to prove if they had the talent to stick around for a couple of years. Not everyone on the lineup will. But Rolling Loud is important for hip-hop because it provides the framework to prove it or not.