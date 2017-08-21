Grilled Fish Tacos Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Total time:

Ingredients



for the fish marinade:

3 dried cascabel chilies, seeds removed

3 garlic cloves

2 limes, juiced

1 tablespoon soy sauce

⅔ cup|158 ml olive oil

2 (8 ounce|227 grams) fresh rock fish filets (or snapper)

8 skewers

for the tomatillo salsa:

8 large tomatillos

1 serrano chili

1 dried cascabel chilies, seeds removed

2 garlic cloves

1 shallot finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

cilantro

kosher salt, to taste

for the pickled onions:

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 lime, juiced

½ orange, juiced

pinch of Mexican oregano

to assemble:

2 ripe avocados, thinly sliced

fresh tortillas

Directions

First, make the fish marinade. Dry the cascabel chilies in an oven at 400° F for 10 minutes. Remove the seeds. Place the cascabel chilies, garlic, lime juice, and soy sauce into blender. While blending, add olive oil to make a paste. Slather the marinade on fish and let marinate for 2 hours. While the marinade is doing its thing, cut the fish into 1:3 inch strips and skewer. Set aside and refrigerate until ready to use on the grill. Next, make the tomatillo salsa. Roast tomatillos in 400° F degree oven for 30 minutes. In the last 15 minutes of roasting, add the serrano and cascabel and roast for 15 minutes. In a blender, add the chilies and garlic and blend until smooth. Once blended, add shallot, lime juice, and chopped cilantro. Salt to taste. To make the pickled onions, add lime and orange juice, a pinch of oregano (it has to be Mexican), and a pinch of salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready for use. Make sure your grill is nice and hot. Grill skewers for two minutes on each side and flip onto a plate for another two minutes to cook through. Warm up a tortilla and place one part of sliced avocado across it like a bed and season the avocado with salt and pepper. Lay the grilled fish on top, add salsa, marinated onions, and garnish with cilantro. Enjoy.

