Grilled Sea Bream Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the sea bream:

4 whole black sea bream

rosin

½ cup|100-120 ml olive oil (cold pressed, extra virgin)

⅛ ounce|4-5 grams cannabis, choose an herbaceous varietal.

cannabis-infused olive oil

good salt, such as fleur de sel, to taste

freshly cracked pepper, to taste

lemon

wild foraged and/or cultivated herbs such as:

wild mustard

chervil

lovage

parsley

cannabis leaf

cilantro

fennel

miners lettuce

or other available herbs

Directions

Start your fire. You should have a glowing bed of hot coals to cook from ready. This can be done over charcoal in a grill or other outdoor cooking apparatus. Scale and gut the fish. Remove the gills. Use a towel to keep the scales contained as you clean the fish. Or have it scaled and gutted by your fishmonger. Dissolve the rosin into warm to the touch olive oil. This can be cannabis-infused as well for an extra punch. Dry the fish inside and out and make a few cuts on the skin just deep enough to expose some flesh. Rub the fish with the infused oil, especially rubbing the inside of the cavity and head, as well as the skin. Season liberally with salt and pepper, making sure to season the head and interior. Place a gram of cannabis inside of each fish and use a few of your other herbs to contain the cannabis. You can also line the cavity with some slices of citrus such as lemon or orange.

Place the whole fish on the grill. The coals should be hot enough and the grill placed so that you could hold your hand 5-inches from the coals and still be able to hold it there for 4-6 seconds. A medium-high heat is desired. Cook the fish about 7-9 minutes, flipping it once (grip the head of it for support). Don’t be tempted to move it around much. Let it cook. The skin should be crispy and the flesh supple and cooked through. Toss your herbs in a splash of olive oil, lemon, and salt to taste. A BIG pile of herbs is desired! You really can’t have too many herbs! Plate the fish and give it a good dousing of lemon, salt, and a hearty splash of olive oil. Pile up the herbs and enjoy the shit out of it!

