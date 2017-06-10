Grilled Sweet Corn Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

6 ears of sweet corn, shucked and halved

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon turmeric

1 (14-ounce|397-gram) can of coconut milk

Directions

In a small saucepan over medium-low, heat the sugar, salt, turmeric, and coconut milk, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved, 2 to 3 minutes. Light a grill. Brush the corn with the sauce and grill, turning as needed, until charred all over, 12 to 15 minutes. Brush with more sauce before serving.

