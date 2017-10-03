Guinness Punch Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 ½ cups|340 ml Guinness or Dragon Stout

1 cup|250 ml whole milk

½ cup|120 ml sweetened condensed milk or 1 tin vanilla flavored milk energy drink

⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons overproof rum (optional)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place all of the ingredients (and the rum, if you’re feeling groovy) in a blender and purée. Refrigerate for 1 hour to settle. Serve over ice.

From The Proud Legacy of Afro Caribbean Food in Britain



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.