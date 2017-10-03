VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Guinness Punch Recipe

By

Share:

Servings: 4-6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 ½ cups|340 ml Guinness or Dragon Stout
1 cup|250 ml whole milk
½ cup|120 ml sweetened condensed milk or 1 tin vanilla flavored milk energy drink
⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons overproof rum (optional)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Place all of the ingredients (and the rum, if you’re feeling groovy) in a blender and purée. Refrigerate for 1 hour to settle. Serve over ice.

From The Proud Legacy of Afro Caribbean Food in Britain

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE