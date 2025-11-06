Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash Said ‘Management Issues’ Contributed to the Rift Between Him and Axl Rose in the 90s

It was recently reported that Guns N’ Roses is facing a lawsuit from their old manager, Alan Niven, over the release of his memoir, which he says they are blocking.

Interestingly, an early 2025 Guitar World interview with GnR guitarist Slash has resurfaced, wherein he spoke about his rift with frontman Axl Rose in the ’90s, and how “management issues” played a role in their division, which ultimately led Slash to leave the band in 1996.

“I think a lot of the stuff that was an issue for Guns in the early days – especially in the ’90s – had to do with management issues and stuff that pitted me and Axl against each other. And it worked, it definitely worked,” Slash told the outlet.

Slash says he and Axl “get along great” these days

The iconic musician then went on to share that, while the pair had trouble seeing eye-to-eye back in the day, that’s not been the case in recent years. “But without that element, he and I get along great,” Slash explained.

He then added that he and bassist Duff McKagan “have always gotten along great” and that he also loves working with fellow GnR guitarist Richard Fortus. “He and I make a really great guitar team, and he’s just a good guy. We all get along really well, and we have a good time doing what we do.”

Credit: The Oriel Co.

As for Niven, his biography is titled Sound N’ Fury: Rock ‘N’ Roll Stories, and was originally set to be released this year, in July. The release was inexplicably bumped to September as rumors began swirling that Rose — who is also a recent author — was trying to stop it indefinitely.

This all seems to trace back to the early ’90s, when tensions between Niven and Rose hit a boiling point, and the singer allegedly refused to continue work on the GnR’s Use Your Illusion albums if Niven remained employed as the band’s manager.

Offering some context on why he chose to write the book in the first place, Niven told Classic Rock magazine that, “by 2009,” he “had enough of [Rose’s] public comments and began to do interviews” for the memoir. “Slash emailed me that I should set the record straight and that obviously, I am allowed to say what I wish,” Niven added. “He also, in email, consistently encouraged me to get the book finished.”

NME stated that it reached out to representatives of Guns N’ Roses for comments on the lawsuit, but, at the time of this writing, had not received a response. Niven’s book is now expected to be released in March 2026 and remains available to pre-order online.