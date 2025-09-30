‘Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction’ Comic Book Reimagines Guns N’ Roses Singer as a Gun-Toting Cyborg Vigilante

Axl Rose is trading in his microphone for a massive gun as the Guns N’ Roses frontman transforms from a rock singer into a cyborg vigilante in a new comic book, Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction.

“Set in a neon-drenched Paradise City where humans and robots are meant to co-exist, Appetite for Destruction follows Axl Rose, a half-human, half-robot who lives on the fringes, and finds solace in the music of a back-alley lounge singer,” reads a description of the book. “When she vanishes under mysterious circumstances, Axl’s search for answers drags him into a deadly conspiracy, one that could decide the fate of humanity itself.”

The graphic novel is a partnership between Rose and Summerian Comics, and is set to be released in January. Rose co-wrote the story with Summerian Comics co-founder Nathan Yocum, and the art team is rounded out by Frank Mazzoli, Antonio Antro, and Micah Myers.

Summerian Comics offers five tiers of pre-order options, ranging from the novel itself to numerous extras, including an exclusive t-shirt. Click here to learn more.

Sumerian Comics is based in Nashville and distributed globally by both Simon & Schuster and Diamond Comic Distributors. The publisher reports that they sell “well over half a million comics yearly to 5,000+ comic book shops, major retailers, and 20+ countries around the world.”

This is not Sumerian’s first musical-comic partnership. The company has also teamed up with bands like Bad Omens, The Used, and even Sleep Token, just to name a few.

The publisher also helmed an acclaimed new American Psycho series, the first issue of which I have actually read and thoroughly enjoyed. The series description reads: “See Patrick Bateman’s infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. Witness the greatest hits of Patrick’s murderous rampage while exploring new revelations in the world of American Psycho, in this story that’ll make fans see Patrick’s bloody story through a whole new lens.”

“This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media-obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence,” the description adds. “Drug-fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.”

