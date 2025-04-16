Gwar Celebrate 40th Anniversary With New EP and Comic Book

The Scumdogs of the Universe are back! Again!
Gwar announced that they’re dropping a new EP in celebration of their 40th anniversary, and the first single, “Lot Lizard,” is streaming now. The project is an accompaniment to The Return of Gor Gor, a new comic that deepens the band’s intergalactic lore. Both will be out July 25th, 2025, via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.
Videos by VICE
“‘Lot Lizard’ is a blistering return to GWAR as a punk metal powerhouse with a sense of humor,” said Gwar’s frontman, Blothar the Berserker. “What could be more charming than a song about a crack-addicted cross-dressing dinosaur prostitute that shreds weiners at truck stop pickle parks? Nuttin honey. That’s what. The song rocks. Listen ya mooks…” Check out the “Lot Lizard” music video here.
A press release reads: “The Return of Gor Gor features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA during GWAR’s 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches.”
The announcement adds: “The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor’s return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net, and a green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A Deluxe Hardback edition is also available via Z2Comics.com.”
‘The Return of Gor Gor’ Track List:
1. The Great Circus Train Disaster
2. Tyrant King
3. Lot Lizard
4. Crack In The Egg (Live)
5. The Founding Fathers (Live)
6. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)
7. Fishfuck (Live)
‘The Return of Gor Gor’ will be available in the following formats:
- CD with 32-page comic booklet
- LP with 32-page comic booklet and etched vinyl
- Deluxe LP with hardcover 32-page comic and etched vinyl (D2C exclusive)
- Standalone 32-page comic
Gwar Have Big Touring Plans
Additionally, as part of their 40th Anniversary Celebration, Gwar will be out on tour for much of the year.
“This tour is gonna suck,” Blothar said of the tour. “Once again we will be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get shitfaced on White Claws and show us their tits. Please, for the love of all that is holy, show us your tits.”
Gwar 2025 Tour Dates:
(*with Toxic Holocaust, AEther Realm, and Tracheotomy)
May 11: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
May 15: Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville
May 16: Columbia, SC – The Senate*
May 17: Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 19: Columbia, MO – The Blue Note*
May 20: Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall*
May 21: Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live*
May 22: Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST*
Gwar with Static-X, Dope, and A Killer’s Confession
May 24: Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center
May 26: Wichita, KS – The Cotilion Ballroom
May 27: Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom
May 29: St Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 30: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
May 31: Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
Jun 1: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Jun 3: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
Jun 4: Ft Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
Jun 5: Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theater
Jun 7: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Jun 8: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
Jun 9: Toronto, ON – History
Jun 10: Montreal, QC – Mtelus
Jun 11: Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino
Jun 12: Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall
Jun 14: Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues
Jun 15: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Jun 17: Kansas City, MO – Grinders
Jun 18: Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
With Eyehategod, AEther Realm, and Tracheotomy
Jun 20: Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall
Jun 21: Pelham, TN – The Caverns
Jul 24: Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater
With Lamb of God and Hatebreed
Oct 5: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock @ Discovery Park