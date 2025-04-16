Gwar Celebrate 40th Anniversary With New EP and Comic Book

The Scumdogs of the Universe are back! Again!

Gwar announced that they’re dropping a new EP in celebration of their 40th anniversary, and the first single, “Lot Lizard,” is streaming now. The project is an accompaniment to The Return of Gor Gor, a new comic that deepens the band’s intergalactic lore. Both will be out July 25th, 2025, via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.

“‘Lot Lizard’ is a blistering return to GWAR as a punk metal powerhouse with a sense of humor,” said Gwar’s frontman, Blothar the Berserker. “What could be more charming than a song about a crack-addicted cross-dressing dinosaur prostitute that shreds weiners at truck stop pickle parks? Nuttin honey. That’s what. The song rocks. Listen ya mooks…” Check out the “Lot Lizard” music video here.

A press release reads: “The Return of Gor Gor features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA during GWAR’s 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches.”

The announcement adds: “The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor’s return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with purple vinyl available exclusively at GWAR.net, and a green vinyl at Z2Comics.com. A Deluxe Hardback edition is also available via Z2Comics.com.”

‘The Return of Gor Gor’ Track List:

1. The Great Circus Train Disaster

2. Tyrant King

3. Lot Lizard

4. Crack In The Egg (Live)

5. The Founding Fathers (Live)

6. America Must Be Destroyed (Live)

7. Fishfuck (Live)

‘The Return of Gor Gor’ will be available in the following formats:

CD with 32-page comic booklet

LP with 32-page comic booklet and etched vinyl

Deluxe LP with hardcover 32-page comic and etched vinyl (D2C exclusive)

Standalone 32-page comic

Gwar Have Big Touring Plans

Additionally, as part of their 40th Anniversary Celebration, Gwar will be out on tour for much of the year.

“This tour is gonna suck,” Blothar said of the tour. “Once again we will be onstage suffering through the attacks of a giant tyrant lizard just so humans can come to the gigs and get shitfaced on White Claws and show us their tits. Please, for the love of all that is holy, show us your tits.”

(*with Toxic Holocaust, AEther Realm, and Tracheotomy)

May 11: Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 15: Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville

May 16: Columbia, SC – The Senate*

May 17: Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

May 18: Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 19: Columbia, MO – The Blue Note*

May 20: Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall*

May 21: Baton Rouge, LA – Chelsea’s Live*

May 22: Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST*

Gwar with Static-X, Dope, and A Killer’s Confession

May 24: Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

May 26: Wichita, KS – The Cotilion Ballroom

May 27: Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

May 29: St Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 30: Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

May 31: Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Jun 1: Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Jun 3: Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Jun 4: Ft Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

Jun 5: Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theater

Jun 7: Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Jun 8: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

Jun 9: Toronto, ON – History

Jun 10: Montreal, QC – Mtelus

Jun 11: Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino

Jun 12: Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

Jun 14: Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

Jun 15: Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Jun 17: Kansas City, MO – Grinders

Jun 18: Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

With Eyehategod, AEther Realm, and Tracheotomy

Jun 20: Pensacola, FL – Vinyl Music Hall

Jun 21: Pelham, TN – The Caverns

Jul 24: Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater

With Lamb of God and Hatebreed

Oct 5: Sacramento, CA – Aftershock @ Discovery Park