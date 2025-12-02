Half-Life 3 Might Be Announced Soon, But Valve Is Reportedly Trying to Stop Leaks

A new report claims that Half-Life 3 could be announced this year, but Valve is trying to stop leakers from ruining the reveal. If true, the Steam publisher is using a clever strategy to stop the game from being leaked early.

Half-Life 3 Announcement Could Be Imminent

Screenshot: Valve

I know what you are thinking: Another Half-Life 3 “will be announced soon” rumor? Ugh. I get it. This is Hollow Knight Silksong all over again, and every “leak” and speculation just feels like delusional cope fodder at this point. However, what’s compelling this time is that several notable journalists have all claimed to have heard similar murmurings of Valve announcing a major game project soon.

This latest update specifically comes from InsiderGaming’s Editor Mike Straw, who revealed some details about what he’s been told in a post on X. “I’ve been asked so much. The date I was told hasn’t passed yet, though not being able to get at least two other people to verify it has me really thinking Valve did have multiple dates to ‘catch leakers.’ Announcement date aside, source still believes it’ll be announced this year w/ Spring 2026 release.”

Screenshot: X @MikeStrawMedia

What makes this interesting is that other journalists have also been told about a big game Valve will announce soon. And in each of those instances, the rumored “date” has not passed yet. Although, to be clear, Mike Straw never says this is Half-Life 3. And he also makes it clear that he does not have multiple sources that make him comfortable calling this true. Still, there is a lot of smoke around some sort of Half-Life project being announced soon.

Valve Might Be Trying to Stop Half-Life 3 Leaks

Screenshot: Valve

A big reason we are getting so many conflicting Half-Life 3 rumors lately might actually have to do with Valve. When a fan asked Mike Straw, “So, as far as I understand, just like they did with Half-Life Alyx, they told everyone a different announcement date to find out who was leaking information from the inside,” he replied, “That’s what I believe based on the conversations I’ve had with other media.”

As the X user pointed out, Valve has a history of reportedly creating competing information to throw leakers off. The example given was Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. In the lead-up to the VR game, there were several rumors that had incorrect announcement dates. This could have been the result of Valve using multiple dates internally.

Will Half-Life 3 Finally Be Announced?

Screenshot: Valve

So what’s the takeaway from all of this? If Half-Life 3 is going to be announced, it should be in the next couple of weeks. If we move into 2026 without an update, then these rumors are likely just fake. However, what makes these recent leaks stand out more than previous years is that there is more chatter surrounding this game than usual.

Speaking of Hollow Knight Silksong, this actually feels similar to when we finally got its release date announcement. So who knows, maybe we’ll finally get a Half-Life 3 announcement for Christmas this year? With the Steam Machine launching in 2026, perhaps this will be the killer app for the new console releases.